Tiger Woods’ TGL controversy reaches end as insider comes clean on “graphical error” that had golf community enraged

The Tiger Woods-led TGL recently completed five weeks when Rory McIlory's Boston Common Golf ended up losing to the Los Angeles Golf Club. In the five weeks of play at the SoFi Center, the TMRW Golf League has witnessed its fair share of controversy, and one such controversy revolved around Woods.

During a match between Los Angeles and Jupiter Links, Tiger Woods hit a wedge shot 30 yards long. The American golf legend had over 100 yards to the hole, but the wedge shot he hit sent the ball flying over the green into the hazard. This led to many believing TGL's indoor simulator was faulty.

However, in an interview with Golf Digest, TGL tech chief Andrew Macaulay reacted to the controversy and said:

"That was the shot that he hit, but I do want to clarify something: The shot he was trying to hit was 101 yards. The total distance of the shot he hit was 131 yards. Everyone's been focused on that 30-yard difference and saying, 'Tiger Woods doesn't do that,' right? Unfortunately, there was a graphical error on the screen. If you watch the shot itself, the ball landed long of the green onto a severe downslope and took a big kick forward into the water. You can see it for yourself, and we have the data on it. The actual distance the ball carried of that shot was 119 yards. But because the ball ended in a penalty hazard, the system displayed the total distance number [131 yards] twice."

The match in question witnessed the Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links lose to the Los Angeles Golf Club last month. In this match, the L.A. outfit registered a dominating 12-1 win over Jupiter Links. It was also Los Angeles' third consecutive win in the league.

When will Tiger Woods return to play traditional golf?

Since Tiger Woods played The Open Championship in 2024, he has not stepped on course to play the 72-hole game. In September last year, Woods had surgery for a back-related issue, and since then, golf fans have been waiting to see the 15-time major champion back in action.

While there is no official word on when Woods will return to traditional golf, an interesting development has come to light. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), golf journalist Bob Harig revealed Woods is exempt for this year's edition of the Players Championship, which will take place between March 13 and March 16.

The tweet from Harig read:

"Tiger is exempt for the Players via 2019 Masters win. Because 2020 event was canceled the exemptions were extended a year"

You can check Bob Harig's tweet below:

Originally, fans expected Tiger Woods to compete in last year's Hero World Challenge. However, it was later revealed that Woods wouldn't be competing. In a statement released at that time, Woods had revealed he wasn't tournament sharp to compete.

After this, there were high expectations to see the 49-year-old compete at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. However, days before the tournament, Woods said he wasn't ready and withdrew. It's important to note that the golfer had to go through the sad demise of his mother, Kultida Woods, days before withdrawing.

