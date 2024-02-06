Tiger Woods’ TGL team LAGC teases final player, likely to be Tommy Fleetwood

Tiger Woods' TGL league continues to take shape, with Los Angeles Golf Club leading the way and potentially adding Tommy Fleetwood. They've been the most active team and have spent a lot of time recruiting members. They are about to reveal their final team member, but the teaser they posted gives fans a great look at who it might be.

The official LAGC Instagram account posted a silhouette picture of whoever they're going to have as the last team member along with the caption:

"This is our final player… final player on the LAGC roster will be announced tomorrow. Are you guys ready?"

The announcement is coming tomorrow, but fans need only take one look at the picture to make a good guess as to who the final roster member would be: Tommy Fleetwood.

Tommy Fleetwood looks set to join LAGC

The superstar golfer has a distinct look, and the body shape and hair curling out from under the Nike hat makes it almost as clear as can be that it would be Tommy Fleetwood.

He will join Collin Morikawa, who was the first to join LAGC. He said upon his arrival:

"Absolutely, I'm in. I just got chills through my body, I don’t think I’ve ever answered a call like this, I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost. Yeah, almost. We're going to make some history, I'm glad to be a part of the team. Thank you! Can't wait to rep LA and LA Golf Club."

The team also landed Sahith Thageela, another local golfer from LA who is ready to join and make an impact with his "hometown" team. Justin Rose was the third golfer to join up, with Fleetwood very likely to be the final member.

Rose, Morikawa, Thageela and presumably Fleetwood would link up for the first time as teammates next January. A delay caused by a collapse forced TGL, which is helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, to rethink things.

Initially, they were supposed to have been underway by now, but they pushed it back a year to fit the timeline and reassess after the incident. Nevertheless, it gave LAGC plenty of time to continue scouting and completing its roster.

The official announcement of the final player is to come tomorrow, February 7. However, it's not likely to be a surprise which player ends up in the final roster since it's hard to disguise someone like Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods also recently teased a major announcement on his social media channels. It is slated for February 12th, so it looks as if the two announcements coming so close to one another is purely coincidental. Woods' announcement must be about something else entirely.

It could be related to TGL since he is running it, but a team member's arrival at a team he doesn't directly play for or own is unlikely. Time will tell if it is indeed Tommy Fleetwood and what the 82-time PGA Tour winner has in store.