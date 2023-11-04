Tiger Woods walks normally for second day running as comeback rumors intensify

Tiger Woods was recently seen walking normally for the second consecutive day. He did not seem to have any problem while walking off the golf course, indicating his surgery was surely a successful one. Now, the rumors of the 15-time major champion's comeback have intensified on the internet.

Tiger Woods has been absent from the game since leaving the 2023 Masters Tournament earlier in April. He cited ankle injury issues for which he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure in the same month.

Recently, TWLEGION shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the 47-year-old seemed to be walking perfectly well and looked absolutely fit. He was carrying the bags for his son, Charlie, in a tournament.

Watch the video clip here:

Fans were quick enough to intensify the rumors about Woods returning to professional golf soon. Some predicted him to become the Masters Champion in the coming years.

Here are some top comments from fans:

"He said that he started practicing" - Stewart Cink gives an update on Tiger Woods' return to professional golf

Former Open Championship and eight-time PGA Tour title winner Stewart Cink recently opened up about the recovery update of Tiger Woods.

Cink spoke to Golf Channel and revealed that nobody really knows about Woods' situation. But, he confirmed that the 47-year-old golfer had started practicing, and that was a great sign. He was quoted by Mirror as saying:

"Mainly I just wanted to know how he's [Woods] doing. You don't always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods, but he said that he started practicing, which I think is a great sign. I don't know what he’s practicing for, but he said he started practicing."

Stewart Cink added that Tiger Woods was surely up for something. He emphasized that the golfer hitting balls seemed to be good and that he would return soon.

"So, that means he's in go-mode for something, and I think we're all pulling for him to feel as good as he can feel, and if he's hitting golf balls, I think he's going in the right direction," Cink said.

The comeback event could also be Tiger Woods' own hosted Hero World Challenge, which is scheduled from November 30 to December 3. Only 19 players of the 20 players are announced for the unofficial PGA Tour event. And this could mean Woods himself could be seen playing at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.

However, Woods and his son Charlie Woods could also be seen at the 2023 PNC Championship that kicks off on December 14 to 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes.