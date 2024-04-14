“To go bogey-free today was pretty special”: Xander Schauffele is still a dark horse for Masters 2024 green jacket after a strong round 3

Xander Schauffele is in contention to win the 2024 Masters after the third round at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. The Olympic gold medallist finished strongly in the third round in Georgia.

Schauffele is currently positioned at T6 with Sam Davis and Nicolai Højgaard with 2 under par. Scottie Scheffler leads the scoreboard with 7 under par followed by Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. Bryson DeChambeau fell to the fifth position after leading at 36 holes.

In his seventh appearance at the Masters, Xander Schauffele has had first and second rounds of rounds of 72 and 72. In the third round, Schauffele was in exceptional form and completed the round with a bogey-free 70.

He has accumulated 6 birdies, 44 pars, and 4 bogeys throughout the tournament. In the post-match press conference with media including Sportskeeda, the Olympic gold medallist said about going bogey-free on Saturday.

"It was a weird one. I had a couple, 8 and 9 I really would want back, but then making that par on 18 from the middle of nowhere kind of makes up for it. All in all, to go bogey-free today was pretty special," Schauffele said.

Xander Schauffele has a good record at Augusta, having had three top-10 finishes in the last five years. His performance from his first appearance till now is as follows:

2018-T50

2019-T2

2020-T17

2021-T13

2022- CUT

2023-T10

He was a runner-up in 2019 when Tiger Woods won by a single stroke.

Xander Schauffele said that he aimed to get to 4 under par

In the post-match press conference, Xander Schauffele also talked about how the tournament is going so far for him. He said:

"Just trying to play my way into the tournament. I just kept telling myself -- I looked up, and I know how hard it's playing, and if you start to get aggressive around the property you can pick up some shots going the wrong direction."

Xander Schauffele said he aimed to get 4 under on Saturday. He looked confident to score well on the final day and said:

"My goal was to get to 4 today. I thought that was doable. I definitely had enough today to do it. Just kind of have to go out and shoot something ridiculous tomorrow."

The Olympic gold medallist needs a turnaround to win the 2024 Masters. He will tee off at 2:15 ET with fifth-positioned Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday.

Masters final-round tee times

All times ET

9:15 am: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 am: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 am: Neal Shipley (A), Tiger Woods

9:45 am: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:05 am: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 am: José María Olazábal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 am: Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 am: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 am: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 am: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 am: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquín Niemann

12:55 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 pm: Ben An, Cameron Smith

2:05 pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

2:15 pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa

2:35 pm: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler