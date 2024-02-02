Tom Brady uses special family-themed wedges at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: NFL star’s WITB explored

Tom Brady has modified his wedges for the ongoing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The former NFL star has been playing at this week's PGA Tour event, teeing off alongside Keegan Bradley for the first two rounds.

On his Instagram story, Tom Brady posted pictures of his golf gear. He has been using Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges, which are engraved with the names of his children, Benjamin "Benny" Brady and Vivian "Vivi" Brady.

The wedges also bear Brady's "TB12" jersey number from his NFL days, in addition to the names of his children.

Still from Tom Brady's Instagram story

Bradley and Brady settled for a tie for 18th place following the first round of the tournament on the Pro-Am leaderboard. They scored 6 under 66.

Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban topped the Pro-Am leaderboard with a score under 11 in a tie with Thomas Detry and Rich Petit.

It is important to note that Detry also topped the leaderboard of the professional field with a score of under 9, while Cantlay settled for second place.

What's in Tom Brady's bag at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Tom Brady has been playing with Titleist golf equipment at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach. He uses a Titleist TSR3 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft. He plays with Titleist irons, wedges, 3-wood and hybrid. However, the 46-year-old plays with a TaylorMade Ghost Manta with a flat cap grip and a Golf Pride Tour wrap grip.

Here is the golf equipment Tom Brady is using at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (as per GolfWRX):

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

5-wood

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

Hybrid

Specification: Titleist 913H (19 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X

Irons

Specification: Titleist T200 (2, 4), Titleist T100 (6-9) with KBS Tour 130 X

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 56-14F @55, 60-14K) with KBS Tour 130 X

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Ghost Manta with Flat Cat and Golf Pride Tour Wrap

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament started with the inaugural round on Thursday, February 1, and will have their finale on Sunday, February 4.

It's the second Signature Tournament of the year, where 80 pros and 80 amateurs and celebrities make up an impressive lineup.

Professionals and amateurs will compete in teams of two for the first two rounds, with only the pros moving on to the weekend's final two rounds.

In addition to Tom Brady, the field also includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora and CNBC news anchor Joe Kernen, who teamed up with rising star Nick Dunlap.