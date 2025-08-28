Tommy Fleetwood opens up on Tiger Woods & $800M-worth LeBron James celebrating his Tour Championship win

Tommy Fleetwood has made waves with his 2025 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup victory. This victory gained him congratulatory messages from athletes like Tiger Woods and LeBron James. Recently, Fleetwood shared how much they meant to him.

Today, the PGA Tour pro appeared in an episode of the Fore Play Podcast to discuss his maiden PGA Tour victory, equipment changes, and the upcoming Ryder Cup. When Fleetwood was asked about receiving messages from the 15-time major champion and the $800-million-worth NBA icon, he admitted that it was epic. Tommy Fleetwood said (1:03:26 onwards):

"it was pretty epic... towards the end, like I was going into this like deep mental cocoon... I started to sense... this was the time that it was going to happen for me. I was still nervous..."

The golfer also revealed that in the middle of his 'cocoon' state, those messages did mean a lot to him. In his statement, Tommy Fleetwood said:

"...you've got no idea what's been going on in the outside world. And then a few people sort of mentioned like the tweets by LeBron and Caitlin and then Tiger's message and other messages from around the world... it's been cool to see it like blow up the way, the way it did."

Take a look at the full episode on Fore Play Podcast's official YouTube channel:

Tommy Fleetwood needed this remarkable feat at East Lake Golf Club desperately to end the winless streak in his professional career. Before this, his records were riddled with disappointing near misses, including two runner-up finishes this year.

The golfer was visibly emotional when he understood that he had just beaten the field by three strokes. Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his win with his caddie, a few of his closed ones and even embraced his son Oscar Craig on the course. Apart from the FedEx Cup and the $10 million paycheck, Woods and James' messages added more to his accolade.

How did Tiger Woods and LeBron James congratulate Tommy Fleetwood following his Tour Championship victory?

Woods has won the Tour Championship three times in his career. In 2018, he ended the winless drought by securing a victory at that year's edition of the Tour Championship. Shortly after Tommy Fleetwood secured the impressive victory, Tiger Woods shared a heartfelt note on X:

"Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!"

Screenshot from Woods' X post on Fleetwood / X: @TigerWoods

Apart from being a popular basketball player, LeBron James is known to have a passion for golf. The Los Angeles Lakers athlete was also amazed to see Fleetwood win. His X post read:

"Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆"

Screenshot from James' post on X / X: KingJames

Apart from Woods and James, Fleetwood was also greeted by WNBA icon Caitlin Clark. Clark posted a short note claiming it was "awesome". Before Fleetwood’s win at East Lake Golf Club, the WNBA star also predicted that it "has to be Fleetwood’s day".

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More