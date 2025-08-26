Tommy Fleetwood shares his mantra behind Tour Championship win

Tommy Fleetwood recently secured his maiden PGA Tour win by clinching the 2025 Tour Championship title at East Lake Golf Club. Following his victory, the golfer also ended up revealing a lot behind this amazing feat.

Ad

According to Fleetwood, this victory is just the beginning of many to come in his way. In a clip shared by the PGA Tour on their Instagram Story, Tommy Fleetwood said in the post-round interview:

"This is just hopefully one win, the first of many to come, you know, you can't win plenty if you don't win the first one. I'm just so happy that I got it done and happy with my work ethic and I'll continue to try and get better..."

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the video of Tommy Fleetwood shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram yesterday:

Screenshot from PGA Tour's Instagram story on Fleetwood / @pgatour on IG

Fleetwood appeared really emotional following his performance at the Tour Championship. The golfer put an end to his winless streak on the PGA Tour and went on to win the massive paycheck of $10 million that came with the FedEx Cup. However, Tommy Fleetwood’s win at East Lake Golf Club did not come easy.

Ad

The PGA Tour pro made some costly mistakes in the third round, which included a disappointing double bogey on par-3 hole 15. However, Fleetwood maintained his composure and finally did the job on Sunday. In the final round, Tommy Fleetwood secured a 68 (-2) and ended the game with a three-stroke margin over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

When Tommy Fleetwood shared what he regrets about his Tour Championship win

Following his win, the golfer shared a lot about how happy he was, which was visible throughout his media interactions post-round. However, Fleetwood appeared to have one regret regarding the final round of the Tour Championship. During his appearance on the Dan On Golf podcast, he admitted that he should have soaked in the moment a bit more with his caddie Ian Finnis.

Ad

While talking with Dan Rapaport, Tommy Fleetwood said (quoted by The Sports Review):

"I would have loved to have been able to try and enjoy it more with him walking up with 18th, but I was in this deep, mental cocoon state where I was trying to just get the job done."

"The crowd was chanting my name and stuff, and I was like, ‘Just get on the 18th green and finish the job off.' I’m sure Finno probably had doubts as well. It’s another accomplishment for us as a team..."

Fleetwood and Finnis' relationship expands well beyond golf, since the duo are longtime best friends. Finnis started looping for the PGA Tour pro back inthe spring of 2016. Since then, the caddie was there at Fleetwood’s side from his 2017 Race To Dubai win to all of his near-miss runner-ups at major championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More