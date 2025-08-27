Tommy Fleetwood’s Tour Championship win draws record viewership

The 2025 Tour Championship concluded its final round on Sunday, August 24, and Tommy Fleetwood won the tournament in a thrilling fashion. The viewership numbers are in, and the English golfer’s victory attracted record numbers on NBC.

Ad

As reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter on X, the 2025 Tour Championship attracted an average of 4.91 million viewers for its final round on Sunday. This marked a 34% increase from last year, when the Tour Championship's final round averaged 3.358 million viewers on NBC.

The tournament's final round is now the most-viewed non-major of the season. Additionally, on average, nearly 3.3 million fans tuned in to watch the tournament over the weekend. This marks a 55% increase from last year’s viewership numbers.

Ad

Trending

Josh Carpenter @JoshACarpenter A big win for Tommy Fleetwood and NBC. Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship averaged 4.491M viewers, up 34% from last year when it drew 3.358M. Sunday is the most-viewed non major of the season

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood’s Tour Championship victory marked his maiden PGA Tour win, which had been a long time coming. Before now, the one-time PGA Tour winner had six PGA Tour runner-up finishes and six third-place finishes without a win. However, his unlucky streak has fortunately come to an end.

Fleetwood headed into his final round at East Lake Golf Course tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. He shot three birdies and one bogey on the front nine, and two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

Ad

The Southport native carded 2-under 68 in his final round and 18-under 262 across all 72 holes. He won the tournament by a three-stroke margin ahead of runners-up Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay, who tied for second place with 15-under 265 each.

Tommy Fleetwood speaks on finally claiming his maiden PGA Tour title: “I’ve had to have mental strength”

After achieving his longtime career goal, Tommy Fleetwood got raw and honest about how difficult the journey to winning was. During a post-tournament press conference at East Lake Golf Course, he revealed that he has had to exercise mental strength and resilience like never before.

Ad

The 34-year-old golfer acknowledged that claiming to be resilient and actually being resilient require “different types of mental strengths.” He admitted that making the wrong decision has cost him the title in the past, however, he has had to shake it off and keep moving.

“...But I've had to have mental strength in a different way. I've had to be resilient in terms of putting myself back up there, getting myself back in that position, no matter how many times it doesn't go my way, no matter how many doubts might creep in,” he said.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood revealed that he has had to “think the right things” and say the right things inwardly and outwardly. With this victory, he is “really pleased” that with resilience, anyone can achieve anything they put their mind to.

For Fleetwood, his mindset has always been to be “one of the best players in the world.” As such, he kept giving himself more chances to win and is happy to see his hard work pay off in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More