Tommy Fleetwood reveals his formula to succeed at FedEx St. Jude Championship as he searches for first PGA Tour win

Tommy Fleetwood is currently competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is taking place at TPC Southwind. Fleetwood had a spectacular first round, finishing tied for second on the leaderboard with a total score of 7-under par. Following this round, the golfer stated that he had a plan for the entire event, which he hopes will lead to his first PGA Tour victory.Fleetwood has come close to winning multiple times, but has fallen just short. While discussing his opening round, the golfer stated that he hopes to memorize the entire course and plan his next three rounds. The FedEx St. Jude Championship's official X page posted this interview, in which Fleetwood revealed,&quot;I like the course, I like the setup of a lot of the tee shots, and if I can try and keep it there, stay present and stay focused, then we'll see what we can do.&quot;The FedEx St. Jude Championship could be the perfect opportunity for Tommy Fleetwood to earn his maiden PGA Tour title. The tournament is one of the richest on the calendar, with only the top 70 players competing for a hefty payout of $20 million. This competition follows a pattern in which the top 50 advance to the following event, followed by the top 30 to the final tournament.As of this writing, Fleetwood is also on fire in the second round, with three birdies in the first six holes.Tommy Fleetwood took up bold challenge ahead of FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipFedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyTommy Fleetwood is entering the growing golf content creation world, and took on a bold challenge ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The British golfer announced in an Instagram post that he would try and break 100 while playing left-handed.Fleetwood is a right-handed golfer who has won several events in his career. But the 34-year-old showcased his skills by playing left-handed. He shared a post on Instagram previewing the video, in which he could be heard saying:&quot;Dear golf... I don't know how else to say this... But... It's time for me to start over... Like.. all the way over...Why am I doing this? Because this is the start of my quest to break 100 left-handed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTommy Fleetwood's first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was exceptionally spectacular since he made eight birdies and one bogey. He looked flawless, and there is no doubt that he will be determined to get in contention to win the tournament after his recent heartbreak at the Travelers Championship.