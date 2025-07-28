Tony Finau’s wife wishes Min Woo Lee as he completes his ‘27th lap around the sun’

Min Woo Lee has had a memorable 2025 season so far, as he won the first PGA Tour title of his career at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. Lee turned 27 years old on July 27, and shared pictures from his special day on his Instagram. The Australian received a birthday wish in a post's comment from his fellow professional golfer Tony Finau's wife, Alayna Galea'i-Finau.Min Woo Lee shared a photo of himself standing at a red light, drinking a can of soda. In an unusual but appealing caption of the post, Lee declared he completed 27 rounds around the sun. &quot;27th lap around the sun. Thankful for all the love &amp; support. Cheers to another one 🙏🏆,&quot; Lee wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of this post, many fans and celebrities wished him a very happy birthday. Among these notable personalities was Tony Finau's wife, Alayna Galea'i-Finau, who called the golfer with a completely different name. Alayna's comment read:&quot;Ayyye! Happy Birthday Min-Woozy!!&quot;Alayna Finau's comment on Lee's post (Image Credit: Instagram @minwoo27lee)Min Woo Lee is taking a vacation after a disappointing showing at the Open Championship, which was held at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Lee was unable to make the cut, and after two rounds, he finished with a total score of 147, five strokes over par. Lee notably missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship after finishing 49th in the first major of the 2025 season. Lee's only PGA Tour win of the season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open held at the Memorial Park Golf Course in March.The one-time PGA Tour winner recently skipped the 3M Open competition at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.Min Woo Lee's girlfriend wishes him a Happy BirthdayThe 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: GettyMin Woo Lee shared multiple Instagram stories regarding his birthday wishes. Aside from announcing his birthday with a catchy caption, he used one of the most renowned birthday songs, 50 Cent's In Da Club. The caption to this Instagram story stated:&quot;27!👀&quot;Talking more about his story, here's a look at it:Min Woo Lee reposted his post on story (Image Credit: Instagram @minwoo27lee)Lee also reposted a story from his girlfriend, Gracie Drennan. The snapshot Drennan uploaded on her Instagram story was taken on the same day as Lee was spotted in the same dress as his birthday post. Here's a look at his girlfriend's story:Still taken from Lee's reposted Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @minwoo27lee)The Australian golfer and Gracie Drennan have been together since April 2019. It was also the year Lee became a professional golfer.