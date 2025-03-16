Who is Min Woo Lee's girlfriend? All we know about Gracie Drennan

Min Woo Lee is currently competing at the Players Championship this week. He had been leading Round 2 and much of Round 3 before slipping down to T16 on Saturday.

Apart from being a world-class golfer, Lee is also a prominent social media personality. He had popularised the phrase, 'Let him cook' and currently has 668K followers on Instagram.

The Australian golfer had recently also appeared in an episode in the third season of Netflix's 'Full Swing.' The episode titled 'Two tickets to Paris' revolved around his attempt to qualify for the national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which he eventually made into. The episode also featured his LPGA star sister Minjee Lee and his girlfriend, Gracie Drennan.

Unlike Lee, Drennan doesn't lead a very public life, and even her Instagram account is private. However, she has tagged a design and fashion account, 'Blank', in her bio. Rumored to be a fashion brand, it is slated to launch in November 2025.

Drennan is a product and design coordinator for SPELL since May 2022. She had previously worked with 'Grace Loves Lace' for five years. The South Metropolitan TAFE fashion graduate also has an experience working with Morrison, a retail and apparel fashion brand.

When did Min Woo Lee and Gracie Drennan start dating?

Min Woo Lee and Gracie Drennan have been together since 2019. Both of them are Perth natives. However, recently, Lee has shifted from Australian to Las Vegas in the USA.

He was seen discussing moving to the US with Drennan in his episode on 'Full Swing'. In the episode, the duo sat in a cafe in Jupiter, Florida as they talked about shifting bases when they ran into Justin Thomas. The latter who is a Jupiter resident was out to walk his dog as Lee told him about the prospect as well.

Over the course of their six-year long relationship, Min Woo Lee has often shared some adorable pictures with Gracie Drennan, right from their glamorous red carpet moments to cute snippets from their outings.

It is unclear how their love story began, but the couple looks beautiful together nevertheless. Drennan still has her base listed as Australia in her LinkedIn bio, so it is not confirmed whether she has moved to the US or not.

For now, Lee recently had revealed that he has been playing games with fellow Vegas golfers Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.

After recording seven birdies and one bogey on Friday, Min Woo Lee had climbed up to the top of the leaderboard at the ongoing Players Championship. He had finished his initial two rounds at 67 and 66, respectively.`

However, in Round 3, he carded one double bogey, five bogeys and a single birdie to finish his round at 78. The strong winds at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday troubled many notable players in the tournament.

