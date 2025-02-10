Olympics swimming icon Michael Phelps hypes up Justin Thomas’ insane shot at the WM Open at Phoenix

Justin Thomas recently stunned the TPC Scottsdale crowd with a walk-off eagle on the 18th hole to close out his final round and it seems that the Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps loved the moment, too.

Phelps recently shared a video of Thomas' remarkable moment at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open via a story on his Instagram. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist was among the spectators at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. He shared a video of Justin Thomas celebrating after hitting an eagle to end his final round in Phoenix:

"Lfg!!!!! Walk off hoop @justinthomas34"

Screenshots from Michael Phelps' Instagram story/source: @m_phelps00 on IG

The professional golfer finished his round in style after a 102-yard eagle that sent the crowd, including Phelps, into a frenzy. The two-time PGA Championship winner displayed a smooth swing and the ball rolled back to the hole after a bounce. Thomas began celebrating, throwing his arms in the air and high-fiving the caddies along the way. Justin Thomas wowed everyone with that moment, which earned him praise from the PGA Tour.

Thomas began Round 4 at the TPC Scottsdale at 11:47 a.m. EST with a 1-under 70. He opened his final round with 2 birdies and a bogey on the front nine. Thomas started his back nine with three consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. Although Justin Thomas bogeyed the par-3 16th hole, he eagled the par-4 18th.

He finished the WM Phoenix Open 2025 with a 6-under 65 and tied for sixth place on the tournament leaderboard. Belgian professional Thomas Detry won his first PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale on February 9. He closed with four consecutive birdies on the final four holes of the back nine. Daniel Berger and Michael Kim tied for second place at 17-under in the Phoenix Open.

Justin Thomas talks about his performance at the WM Phoenix Open

Thomas also played in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but finished in a tie for 48th place at 7-under. His best finish to date was in the 2025 American Express, where he tied for second.

Round 4 of the 2025 WM Phoenix was his best round of the week. In the post-match interview, Justin Thomas talked about his performance:

"It was great. I felt like I played a lot of great golf and did a lot of really good things this week, and I feel like we kind of deserved that. I didn't get much out of it and was plotting along, and unfortunately I started to hit my hot streak right when the week was over, but obviously proud of the finish and happy with a really good week."

When Justin Thomas was asked if he remembered holing out in the last hole of the tournament. The PGA Tour pro replied:

"I don't think I've ever done it on the last hole of a tournament. Not that I -- I mean, I did it in Mexico there in the WGC, but it ended up going into a playoff so I played more holes. But no, I can't think of it."

The 31-year-old golfer is currently ranked 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Justin Thomas earned 92 world ranking points and a $310.5k paycheck after playing at the TPC Scottsdale. The two-time major champion drove 328.7 yards with a 57.1% Driving Accuracy in the tournament.

