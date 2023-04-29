The second round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded on April 28. Tony Finau topped the leaderboard, although numerous golfers missed the expected cut of -2. The tournament's highest-ranked golfers are Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, and Tony Finau, and just two of them appear to have made the cut.

Jon Rahm finished 12th with a score of under 7, while Finau was first. Noren, on the other hand, did not make the cut. The top five players who missed the cut at the tournament are discussed below.

Top 5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

1) Alex Noren

Alex Noren fell short of the anticipated score of -2 in the 2023 Mexico Open at Vindata. He finished with a score of +2 after shooting 70 in the first round and 74 in the second. He got the competition underway with a birdie on the 13th hole. He finished with four birdies and three bogeys for a total of 70.

Noren began the second round with a double bogey but soon recovered with a birdie on the second hole. He had two birdies and three bogeys for a total score of +3.

2) Sean O'Hair

Sean O'Hair missed the cut at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vindata by two strokes. He finished with a 66 after a bogey-free round of five birdies on Thursday.

However, he only made one birdie in the second round and had five bogeys, including a double bogey on the 15th hole.

3) Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace also failed to make the cut at the Vindata Mexico Open in 2023. Wallace only had two birdies in the second round following a 67 in the first.

On Friday, he had two double bogeys, three bogeys, and two birdies for a total of 77. He was four strokes short of the cut.

4) Scott Harrington

Scott Harrington began the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta with a bogey-free round. He got the competition underway with a birdie on the third hole. He finished with a 66 after making five birdies. In the first round, he shot a 5-under-par score of 66.

Harrington got the second-round start with a birdie on the 13th hole. However, he made two consecutive bogeys in the next two holes. He only had one birdie on Friday and four bogeys and a double bogey to finish at 76. Scott Harrington was two strokes short of making the cut.

5) Kevin Streelman

Kevin Streelman missed the cut by one stroke at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vindata. He began the event with two straight birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. He finished with a score of 69 after making four birdies and two bogeys in the first round.

He started on Friday with two consecutive bogeys but attempted to recover by birdieing the seventh hole. He made three birdies, but a double bogey on the 15th hole ended his chances of competing in the tournament's third round.

