The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is all set to be held from May 2 to 5 at the TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. Boasting a prize purse of $9.5 million, the tournament will see 156 golfers tee it up on the course.

Jason Day is the defending champion for the event. However, Jordan Spieth has been tipped as the top favorite to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. There are several strong contenders in the field and with Will Zalatoris withdrawing from the event, the door is open for other golfers to finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Here are 5 sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Top 5 sleeper picks at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

#1 S.H. Kim

S.H Kim is one of the top sleeper picks to watch out for going into the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson according to PGA Tour experts. S.H Kim has won twice on the Korean Tour and now is the time for him to step up and take a win on the PGA Tour. With a T17 finish at the Valero Texas Open, Kim is at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to converting greens in regulation.

#2 Thomas Detry

With odds for +700, Thomas Detry is another golfer who might just finish at the top of the leaderboard. With two top-five finished earlier this season, and a T8 finish at the Zurich Classic last week, Detry will be keen to carry on the momentum to take his first win on the PGA Tour.

#3 Peter Kuest

Peter Kuest has been improving since the beginning of the year with regards to his performance on the PGA Tour. After finishing T10 at the Valero Texas Open, he bettered his record with a T9 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship. This led to him receiving a sponsor's exemption for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he will hope to capitalize on with a strong finish this weekend.

#4 Doug Ghim

Doug Ghim goes into this weekend with odds of +275. Doug Ghim finished last year's Byron Nelson in T19, and this year had a T8 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. While he has recently seen a dip in his performance, he will be looking to get back up the ranks, and possibly finish high atop the leaderboard.

#5 Nico Echavarria

Nico Echavarria is coming off a very strong T4 finish at the 2024 Zurich Classic, which was preceded by a T14 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Going into this weekend, he has been cited as a strong competitor to finish at the top of the leaderboard.