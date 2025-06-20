Travelers Championship R2 Weather forecast: Weather at TPC Highlands explored

The second round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place on Friday at the TPC Highlands. According to AccuWeather, Friday’s forecast of the Travelers Championship calls for clear skies and dry weather throughout the day, with temperatures slightly cooler than Thursday.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Round 2 of the Travelers Championship 2025:

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

27°C (81°F) Conditions: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm

Mostly sunny, windy, and warm Wind: WNW at 30 km/h (19 mph)

WNW at 30 km/h (19 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 61 km/h (38 mph)

Up to 61 km/h (38 mph) Humidity: 54%

54% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Chance of Rain: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 20%

20% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 30°C (86°F)

30°C (86°F) Conditions: Mostly sunny, continued strong winds

Mostly sunny, continued strong winds Wind: WNW at 28 km/h (17 mph)

WNW at 28 km/h (17 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 61 km/h (38 mph)

Up to 61 km/h (38 mph) Humidity: 41%

41% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Chance of Rain: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 18%

18% Visibility: 8 km

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Conditions: Clear and cooler

Clear and cooler Wind: W at 9 km/h (6 mph)

W at 9 km/h (6 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h (20 mph)

Up to 32 km/h (20 mph) Humidity: 65%

65% Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Chance of Rain: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 3%

3% Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship

Here are the final tee times for the Friday round of the Travelers Championship:

8:00 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

8:10 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

8:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

8:30 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

8:40 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

8:50 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

9:00 AM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

9:10 AM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

9:20 AM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

9:35 AM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

9:45 AM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

9:55 AM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

10:05 AM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 AM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

10:25 AM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

10:35 AM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 AM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

10:55 AM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

11:10 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

11:20 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

11:30 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

11:40 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

11:50 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

12:00 PM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:10 PM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

12:20 PM – Jason Day, Max Homa

12:30 PM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

12:45 PM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

1:05 PM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 PM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

1:25 PM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

1:35 PM – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns

1:45 PM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

1:55 PM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

2:05 PM – Harris English, Lucas Glover

