Travelers Championship R2 Weather forecast: Weather at TPC Highlands explored

The second round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place on Friday at the TPC Highlands. According to AccuWeather, Friday’s forecast of the Travelers Championship calls for clear skies and dry weather throughout the day, with temperatures slightly cooler than Thursday.
Here’s a look at the forecast for Round 2 of the Travelers Championship 2025:
Morning
- Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
- Conditions: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm
- Wind: WNW at 30 km/h (19 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 61 km/h (38 mph)
- Humidity: 54%
- Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
- Chance of Rain: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 20%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 30°C (86°F)
- Conditions: Mostly sunny, continued strong winds
- Wind: WNW at 28 km/h (17 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 61 km/h (38 mph)
- Humidity: 41%
- Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
- Chance of Rain: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 18%
- Visibility: 8 km
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Conditions: Clear and cooler
- Wind: W at 9 km/h (6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h (20 mph)
- Humidity: 65%
- Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)
- Chance of Rain: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 3%
- Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship
Here are the final tee times for the Friday round of the Travelers Championship:
8:00 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
8:10 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
8:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
8:30 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
8:40 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
8:50 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
9:00 AM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
9:10 AM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
9:20 AM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
9:35 AM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
9:45 AM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
9:55 AM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
10:05 AM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
10:15 AM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
10:25 AM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
10:35 AM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
10:45 AM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
10:55 AM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
11:10 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
11:20 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
11:30 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
11:40 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
11:50 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
12:00 PM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:10 PM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
12:20 PM – Jason Day, Max Homa
12:30 PM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
12:45 PM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
12:55 PM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
1:05 PM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
1:15 PM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young
1:25 PM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
1:35 PM – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns
1:45 PM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
1:55 PM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
2:05 PM – Harris English, Lucas Glover