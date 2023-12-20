USGA announces return to Maryland venues with five new championships

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has officially revealed its return to Maryland, committing to host five championships in the state over an 11-year period. Woodmont Country Club in Rockville and Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase have been selected as the prestigious venues for these upcoming events.

In a press release, USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said (via Maryland State Golf Association):

“We are excited to return to Maryland, which is home not only to historic golf venues, but also supportive and engaged fans familiar with USGA championships. We know that Woodmont Country Club, Columbia Country Club and the surrounding communities will be thoroughly engaged in hosting these five championships. We look forward to partnering with our host clubs to stage top-tier events for some of the best players in the world.”

Woodmont Country Club, established in 1913 and relocated to its current site in 1950, will be the stage for the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Adaptive Opens, an event introduced by the USGA in 2022. The private club, located 20 miles north of Washington, D.C., will also host the 2028 U.S. Junior Amateur, showcasing emerging talent in the world of golf.

“The return of USGA championships to the state of Maryland is something that club membership, leadership, and the community are very excited for,” said Steve Lustig, President of Woodmont Country Club.

Columbia Country Club, positioned about seven miles north of D.C., will play host to two prestigious events – the 2027 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur and the 2035 U.S. Senior Amateur.

The announcement marks the USGA's return to Maryland for the first time since 2021 and reinforces the organization's commitment to promoting golf across diverse age groups.

Championship Lineup at Maryland's Golfing Legacy

2025 U.S. Adaptive Open at Woodmont Country Club

2026 U.S. Adaptive Open at Woodmont Country Club

2027 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at Columbia Country Club

2028 U.S. Junior Amateur at Woodmont Country Club

2035 U.S. Senior Amateur at Columbia Country Club

Distinctive Features of the Host Venues

Woodmont Country Club, with roots tracing back to 1913, underwent significant renovations, including a major redesign of the North Course in 2018 and the completion of a South Course renovation in the past year. Golf course architect Joel Weiman incorporated unique elements, making Woodmont stand out in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Columbia Country Club, designed by Herbert H. Barker in 1911 and updated by Walter Travis, remains true to its original layout. Known for its hilly and narrow setup, challenging greens, and a signature 18th hole providing a spectacular view of the clubhouse, Columbia CC has a rich history, boasting a membership that includes U.S. presidents and five-star generals.