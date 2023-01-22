Victor Perez wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2023

Victor Perez clinched the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy on Sunday (January 22) after a dramatic finale. The 30-year-old golfer registered a one-shot victory over Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee, who finished second.
Perez registered his lead after the third round and started the final round with two consecutive birdies. He then went on to miss three holes and finally got back in the competition with two birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.
The Frenchman maintained the lead on the last-second hole with a shot into the greenside bunker. With a bogey on the last hole, Victor lifted the trophy for the European Tour title.
He described his birdie on the 17th hole as his greatest shot. While speaking to the media, Victor said:
"It was probably the greatest shot I've ever hit."
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was Perez's third European Tour title. Victor Perez has won seven professional tournaments in his career, including three European tours, two Challenge tours, and two other titles.
Perez competed at the Masters in 2020, where he finished at T-46, and later played at the PGA Championship, finishing in T-22. He competed at the US Open last year and also played at the Open Championship, where he finished at T34.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship leaderboard
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship concluded on January 22. Korean star Min Woo Lee secured the second position, alongside Sebastian Soderberg.
Alex Noren tied up in fifth alongside Francesco Molinari, while three golfers shared fourth positions, including Tyrell Hatton, Jason Scrivener, and Shubhankar Sharma.
Six golfers tied for tenth place, and three finished in T17. Nacho Elvira finished in the last position, along with Marcus Armitage. LIV golfer Ian Poulter finished in T60, while Lee Westwood finished at T56.
Here is a list of all the winners of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:
- 1. Victor Perez
- T2. Sebastian Soderberg
- T2. Min Woo Lee
- 4. Padraig Harrington
- T5. Alex Noren
- T5. Francesco Molinari
- T7. Tyrell Hatton
- T7. Jason Scrivener
- T7. Shubhankar Sharma
- T10. Dale Whitnell
- T10. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- T10. Nicolai Hojgaard
- T10. Richard Bland
- T10. Adrain Meronk
- T10. Grant Forrest
- T10. Sami Valimaki
- T17. Andy Sullivan
- T17. Edoardo Molinari
- T17. Jeff Winther
- T20. Henrik Stenson
- T20. Ashun Wu
- T20. Matt Wallace
- T20. Seamus Power
- T20. Robert MacIntyre
- T20. Pablo Larrazabal
- T20. Thorbjorn Olesen
- T20. Guido Migliozzi
- T28. Alexander Bjork
- T28. Adrian Otaegui
- T28. Connor Syme
- T28. Shane Lowry
- T28. Matthieu Pavon
- T28. Joost Luiten
- T34. Nathan Kimsey
- T34. Matthew Jordan
- T34. Marcus Heligkilde
- T34. Masahiro Kawamura
- T38. Maximilian Kieffer
- T38. Jamie Donaldson
- T38. Luke Donald
- T38. George Coetzee
- T38. Sean Crocker
- T38. Tommy Fleetwood
- T38. Richie Ramsay
- T46. James Ramsay
- T46. Scott Jamieson
- T46. Marcus Kinhult
- T46. Daniel Hillier
- T50. Alexander Levy
- T50. Santiago Tarrio
- T50. Antoine Rozner
- T50. Jazz Janewattanaond
- T50. Bernd Wiesberger
- T50. Richard Mansell
- T56. Darius Van Driel
- T56. Lee Westwood
- T56. Thomas Bjorn
- T56. Chase Hanna
- T60. Dan Bradbury
- T60. John Catlin
- T60. Ian Poulter
- 63. Ockie Strydom
- 64. Ewen Ferguson
- T65. Ryan Fox
- T65. Marc Warren
- T67. Nacho Elvira
- T67. Marcus Armitage