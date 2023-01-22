Victor Perez wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2023

Victor Perez clinched the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy on Sunday (January 22) after a dramatic finale. The 30-year-old golfer registered a one-shot victory over Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee, who finished second.

Perez registered his lead after the third round and started the final round with two consecutive birdies. He then went on to miss three holes and finally got back in the competition with two birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

The Frenchman maintained the lead on the last-second hole with a shot into the greenside bunker. With a bogey on the last hole, Victor lifted the trophy for the European Tour title.

He described his birdie on the 17th hole as his greatest shot. While speaking to the media, Victor said:

"It was probably the greatest shot I've ever hit."

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was Perez's third European Tour title. Victor Perez has won seven professional tournaments in his career, including three European tours, two Challenge tours, and two other titles.

Perez competed at the Masters in 2020, where he finished at T-46, and later played at the PGA Championship, finishing in T-22. He competed at the US Open last year and also played at the Open Championship, where he finished at T34.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship leaderboard

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship concluded on January 22. Korean star Min Woo Lee secured the second position, alongside Sebastian Soderberg.

Alex Noren tied up in fifth alongside Francesco Molinari, while three golfers shared fourth positions, including Tyrell Hatton, Jason Scrivener, and Shubhankar Sharma.

Six golfers tied for tenth place, and three finished in T17. Nacho Elvira finished in the last position, along with Marcus Armitage. LIV golfer Ian Poulter finished in T60, while Lee Westwood finished at T56.

Here is a list of all the winners of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:

1. Victor Perez

T2. Sebastian Soderberg

T2. Min Woo Lee

4. Padraig Harrington

T5. Alex Noren

T5. Francesco Molinari

T7. Tyrell Hatton

T7. Jason Scrivener

T7. Shubhankar Sharma

T10. Dale Whitnell

T10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

T10. Nicolai Hojgaard

T10. Richard Bland

T10. Adrain Meronk

T10. Grant Forrest

T10. Sami Valimaki

T17. Andy Sullivan

T17. Edoardo Molinari

T17. Jeff Winther

T20. Henrik Stenson

T20. Ashun Wu

T20. Matt Wallace

T20. Seamus Power

T20. Robert MacIntyre

T20. Pablo Larrazabal

T20. Thorbjorn Olesen

T20. Guido Migliozzi

T28. Alexander Bjork

T28. Adrian Otaegui

T28. Connor Syme

T28. Shane Lowry

T28. Matthieu Pavon

T28. Joost Luiten

T34. Nathan Kimsey

T34. Matthew Jordan

T34. Marcus Heligkilde

T34. Masahiro Kawamura

T38. Maximilian Kieffer

T38. Jamie Donaldson

T38. Luke Donald

T38. George Coetzee

T38. Sean Crocker

T38. Tommy Fleetwood

T38. Richie Ramsay

T46. James Ramsay

T46. Scott Jamieson

T46. Marcus Kinhult

T46. Daniel Hillier

T50. Alexander Levy

T50. Santiago Tarrio

T50. Antoine Rozner

T50. Jazz Janewattanaond

T50. Bernd Wiesberger

T50. Richard Mansell

T56. Darius Van Driel

T56. Lee Westwood

T56. Thomas Bjorn

T56. Chase Hanna

T60. Dan Bradbury

T60. John Catlin

T60. Ian Poulter

63. Ockie Strydom

64. Ewen Ferguson

T65. Ryan Fox

T65. Marc Warren

T67. Nacho Elvira

T67. Marcus Armitage

