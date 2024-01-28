Viktor Hovland denies reports linking him to LIV Golf’s Cleeks GC: Report

Viktor Hovland has refuted the rumors that he was planning to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV, as per a recent report. The Norwegian golfer has been heavily linked to joining LIV Golf's Cleeks GC in the last few weeks.

But, according to Norsk Golf, the 2023 FedEx Cup winner told Tom Resenvinge, the head of communication for the Norwegian Golf Association, that the rumors that he is going to join LIV Golf are "not true." The media outlet claimed that in a recent interview with Resenvinge, Hovland shut down the reports with a two-word reply.

"Yesterday, the head of communications for the Norwegian Golf Association contacted Viktor Hovland to see if there was any truth to LIV rumours, and he refuted them. Viktor was the target to be an equity stakeholder in the Cleeks, but LIV have missed out on their man."

Viktor Hovland has been missing from the PGA Tour events held in the past two weeks, which gave birth to rumors of his links with LIV Golf. However, the Ryder Cup hero will be back to compete on the PGA Tour at next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

LIV Golf is also scheduled to commence the new season next week and the roster will also be finalized ahead of the Mayakoba event, which will take place from February 2 to 4.

Golfers rumored to join LIV Golf

Several PGA Tour golfers have been linked to LIV Golf, as the third season of the series is just around the corner. Former PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim has reportedly been discussing a potential return to professional golf with LIV Golf, according to a report by Golf.com.

Additionally, according to The Times, there are rumors that Adrian Meronk will join the Saudi circuit for the upcoming season. By placing within the top 10 of the DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings last month, the Polish golfer earned a spot on the PGA Tour. He was set to compete at the Farmers Insurance Open but he withdrew from the competition, which led to rumors of him joining LIV.

Besides him, Tyrrell Hatton has also been linked to LIV Golf. The English golfer acknowledged that the Saudi circuit approached him in an interview with The Scotsman's golf analyst Martin Dempster earlier this month. However, Hatton also said that he was enjoying playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour," Hatton said via The Scotsman.

It is important to note that Hatton will be playing at next week's AT&T Pebble Beach event.

Wyndham Clark has also been rumored to join LIV Golf, but the American golfer is also committed to competing on the PGA Tour next week.