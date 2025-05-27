Viktor Hovland visits famous Hollywood movie spot ahead of the Memorial Tournament

For Viktor Hovland, it's a significant week just days before stepping up at the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Before he starts to compete at this signature PGA Tour, Hovland recently paid a visit to a famous movie location.

The golfer, in the middle of his Memorial Tournament preparations, made a visit to the former Ohio Reformatory in Mansfield. This location gained significance since The Shawshank Redemption was shot there. Hovland, as per Columbian Dispatch reporter Oller's statement, was shown short videos from the popular Hollywood movie.

Hovland reportedly became enthusiastic since The Shawshank Redemption appears on his list of favorite prison movies. The PGA Tour shared a post on X, reflecting Hovland's nature of being a sightseeing enthusiast. As per their post, while talking about his visit to the Mansfield venue, Viktor Hovland said:

"Two years ago, I went to Mansfield and checked out some of the Shawshank spots ... Last year, my dad and cousin came for this Tournament, so I just said, 'Hey, let's just do that.'"

The Norwegian professional's record at this signature PGA Tour event has been incredible so far. Back in 2023, Viktor Hovland secured his fourth PGA Tour title by winning the Memorial Tournament with 281(-7). In a close encounter, Hovland defeated Denny McCarthy in a playoff, earning himself a handshake from host and golfing great Jack Nicklaus.

Before 2024, Hovland had appeared in the signature event at Ohio four times. Within that timeframe, Hovland had already clocked a scoring average of 72.63, earning a total of $3,679,608 from his performances.

Viktor Hovland talks about his preparation ahead of Memorial Tournament

The 27-year old Norwegian has been busy gearing up for the prestigious event that's hosted by Jack Nicklaus. On Tuesday, Hovland made it clear to the press how he keeps himself sorted before competing at Muirfield Village.

In his statement, Viktor Hovland emphasized on both mental and physical factors (as quoted by Field Level Media):

"It is all mental and it is all physical... you have to do ’em both at the same time. But at the end of the day if your technique or the physics of your golf swing are not matching up and the ball’s going everywhere, it doesn’t matter how you think. You’ve got to correct some issues in order to see the ball go where you want it to."

Hovland further stressed on the mental side while talking with the reporters:

“I think the mental part becomes more and more important as your game starts to become better, when you’re really close to posting a really good score, maybe you’re just kind of letting a couple bad swings really upset you or you’re maybe not that confident yet..."

Last year, the 7-time PGA Tour winner ended up T15 at the Memorial Tournament, scoring a total 2 over par 290 after four rounds.

