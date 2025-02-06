"Was massive for my confidence" - Tyrell Hatton credits his LIV Golf victory for recent surge in his form

English professional golfer Tyrell Hatton spoke out concerning his LIV Golf Nashville 2024 victory and how it has changed his play. The LIV Golf star revealed that the win contributed to boosting his confidence and may have caused him to have better form ahead of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025.

Hatton turned pro in 2011 and has played in the PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf League. The 33-year-old star is an eight-time DP World Tour winner with five Rolex Series titles.

Tyrell Hatton made his LIV Golf debut in 2024 and wasted no time making an impact by securing a spectacular victory in the inaugural LIV Golf Nashville event. It was Hatton’s first victory in three and a half years and since then, he has secured more wins and good finishes. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2024, the Dubai Desert Classic in 2025 and also the 2025 DP World Tour Team Cup.

In a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025, Tyrell Hatton credited his 2024 Nashville win for being the reason why his confidence is at an all-time high and why he has secured more victories.

"I don't know specifically what's caused my form to go up a little bit. I guess in a way it started in Nashville last year. Winning again for the first time in three and a half years was massive for my confidence,” he said via ASAP Sports.

Hatton is set to compete in LIV Golf Riyadh under the stars with his Legion XIII teammates. When asked if he was still feeling confident heading into the first event of the LIV Golf 2025 season, he said:

"I take the confidence from Dubai recently, winning there, into this week, and hoping that I can perform better and hopefully more consistently across the season.”

Tyrell Hatton left Nashville with the $4 million individual prize money. His team, Legion XIII, also won the team title and a $3 million prize.

A look at Tyrell Hatton’s LIV Golf Nashville 2024 performance

PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Tyrell Hatton secured his LIV Golf win in Nashville by compiling rounds of 65-64-65 and finishing at 19 under par. The 33-year-old pro golfer took a three-stroke lead into the final round and shot a six-under 65. With eight birdies and two bogeys, he finished the three-round tournament at 19-under 71.

Speaking on the win, Hatton said:

"It was nice to play the last few holes and it not be super tight. I guess not having won for three and a half years, it feels- you’d wonder if you’d be able to do it again in some way. So, I was happy that I had sort of proved that to myself.”

Tyrell Hatton’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic win put him in a tie with Jon Rahm for the only players to have five Rolex Series wins in history.

