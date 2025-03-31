"Wasn't really expecting to play all four days" - Lexi Thompson reflects on her performance at the Ford Championship

Lexi Thompson shared her thoughts on her performance at this year's Ford Championship. The 30-year-old tied for the 38th spot on the leaderboard at Whirlwind Golf Club. She posted about her experience at the event on Instagram with her 600k followers.

Thompson started playing in the LPGA Golf event at Chandler, USA on March 27, 2025. After the first round, she ended with a score of 2-over par. However, the 30-year-old recovered from this and after four rounds, she finished the event at 11-under par. Thompson reflected on her performance with a post on Instagram.

"Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week in AZ for the Ford LPGA Championship ! After my first round , wasn't really expecting to play all 4 days 😂 proud of myself for not giving up and go from +2 after day one, to -11 for the week. Even though it's still not where I need my game to be, gotta take the little positives. Two weeks at home now 😊🫶🏻," Lexi Thompson wrote.

Lexi Thompson ended her first round at 2-over 74, hitting five bogeys and a double bogey. She turned things around from the second round onwards, and hit four birdies and an eagle on Friday. Over the weekend, Thompson continued to find her form with rounds of 68 and 69 to finish the tournament at 11-under.

The 11-time LPGA winner had previously tied for 13th place at the 2025 Founders Cup. She ended the event with a score of 9-under 275.

Lexi Thompson's career wins explored

Lexi Thompson has 15 wins in her professional career till date. She turned professional back in 2010, winning four matches consecutively for Team USA in the Curtis Cup.

Thompson joined the LPGA Tour back in 2012. Here's a detailed view of all of Thompson's victories in her professional career till now:

Major Championship win:

2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship, 274 (-14)

LPGA Tour wins:

2011: Navistar LPGA Classic, 271 (-17)

2013: Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, 265 (-19)

2013: Lorena Ochoa Invitational, 272 (-16)

2015: Meijer LPGA Classic, 266 (-18)

2015: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, 273 (-15)

2016: Honda LPGA Thailand, 268 (-20)

2017: Kingsmill Championship, 264 (-20)

2017: Indy Women in Tech Championship, 197 (-19)

2018: CME Group Tour Championship, 270 (-18)

2019: ShopRite LPGA Classic, 201 (-11)

Ladies European Tour wins:

2011: Dubai Ladies Masters, 273 (-15)

2022: Aramco Team Series - New York, 205 (-11)

LPGA of Japan Tour wins:

2016: World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, 275 (-13)

Other wins:

2011: TPC February Shootout, 68

