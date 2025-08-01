Watch: Ben Griffin ends his round with a 97-yard Eagle at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

By Anusha M
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:50 GMT
Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin is making his 25th start of the season at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He last competed at The Open Championship where he ended up missing the cut. Griffin entered the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club this week as one of the top favorites to win the title.

After shooting a 3-under par score in the first round to end up at T38, Griffin climbed up the leaderboard with his round two performance. He carded two birdies and two bogeys to close his front nine with a steady score.

Griffin shot two birdies and a bogey in the second nine before scoring an incredible eagle on the last hole. The PGA Tour shared a video featuring Griffin's 97-yard shot on the Par 4 hole. The post was captioned:

"97 yard and in for Ben Griffin @wyndhamchamp!"
Griffin wrapped up his second round with a 3-under par score of 67 which took him to T16 on the leaderboard. After missing the cut at his last two events, Griffin looks to revive his performance this week and aim for his third title on the PGA Tour.

Ben Griffin on the confidence he built following his two wins this year

Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin has enjoyed a rise to success after winning two titles this year. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak, and his first individual title at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2025.

During his pre-tournament press conference at Sedgefield, Griffin shared the changes he has implemented in the past two years and how the wins have affected his confidence. Griffin said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, it certainly hasn't hurt the confidence, it's been pretty amazing. Yeah, it's been an awesome year. And like the last couple years, it's playing really good golf but I hadn't quite broken through the way I have this year. Just continued to kind of work hard."
"Made some changes both physically with my body and then swing's just in a really good spot so a lot of the hard work's really paid off this year. Continued to have built more and more confidence as I've gotten the experience against the best players in the world, and yeah, it's been awesome to play," Griffin added.

Ben Griffin went on to add about his first Major experience at the U.S. Open. He is determined to learn and gain experiences on the way, as well as have fun.

