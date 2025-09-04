WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy share their ‘bucket list sporting event’

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have touched down at The K Club for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Ahead of the tournament, they were asked to share their bucket list sporting event and they had interesting answers.The DP World Tour shared a video on Instagram, showing how Koepka, McIlroy, and other golfers answered the question. The video was captioned:&quot;What is your bucket list sporting event you've never been to?🤔 #AmgenIrishOpen&quot;Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka said that he’s never been to the Super Bowl and he’d love to go. If he ever attended the annual NFL Championship game, he would cheer for the Green Bay Packers.On the other hand, Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy said he has never been to the World Cup Final and he’d love to attend it one day.The video also featured other golf stars, including Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Patrick Reed, and Adrian Meronk. Lowry would love to watch the British and Irish Lions play, while Donald would love to go to the Olympics, particularly to watch the 100m race.Like Koepka, Reed said that he’s never been to the Super Bowl and would like to attend. However, he wouldn’t go unless his team, the Houston Texans, was playing in it.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Portuguese golfer Ricardo Melo Gouveia, his bucket list sporting event is attending the World Cup finals to “see Portugal beat Spain.” Similarly, Jhonattan Vegas will also be thrilled to attend the World Cup finals and is looking forward to being at the next one.Meanwhile, Thomas Detry has his sights set on watching the Professional Darts World Championship. Luckily for him, his wife has promised to get him tickets to watch the championship in December, and he’s eagerly looking forward to it.“It’s going to be a tough task” - Rory McIlroy speaks on the upcoming Ryder CupDuring a press conference ahead of the Amgen Irish Open, Rory McIlroy was asked to share his thoughts on what it would be like to be on the winning team for the Ryder Cup this year. He acknowledged that winning won’t be an easy feat for Europe especially because they will not be playing on home soil.“We know it's going to be a tough task. There's a reason why every Ryder Cup for the last 10 years has [gone] to the home team. So we know it's going to be very tough, but I honestly think we have 12 guys and the captain and the vices and everyone else involved, we've got all the ingredients,” Rory McIlroy said.“We just need to put them in the oven, and hopefully it all works out for us,” he added.The World No. 2 golfer shared that he’s excited for the opportunity and the challenge coming up at Bethpage Black. He also added that should Europe win the Ryder Cup this year, 2025 would officially be the “best year” of his career.