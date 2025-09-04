  • home icon
  • Golf
  • WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy share their ‘bucket list sporting event’

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy share their ‘bucket list sporting event’

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 04, 2025 00:41 GMT
Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy _ Image Source: Instagram/@dpworldtour
Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy _ Image Source: [Instagram/@dpworldtour]

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have touched down at The K Club for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Ahead of the tournament, they were asked to share their bucket list sporting event and they had interesting answers.

Ad

The DP World Tour shared a video on Instagram, showing how Koepka, McIlroy, and other golfers answered the question. The video was captioned:

"What is your bucket list sporting event you've never been to?🤔 #AmgenIrishOpen"

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka said that he’s never been to the Super Bowl and he’d love to go. If he ever attended the annual NFL Championship game, he would cheer for the Green Bay Packers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy said he has never been to the World Cup Final and he’d love to attend it one day.

The video also featured other golf stars, including Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Patrick Reed, and Adrian Meronk. Lowry would love to watch the British and Irish Lions play, while Donald would love to go to the Olympics, particularly to watch the 100m race.

Ad

Like Koepka, Reed said that he’s never been to the Super Bowl and would like to attend. However, he wouldn’t go unless his team, the Houston Texans, was playing in it.

Watch the video here:

Ad

For Portuguese golfer Ricardo Melo Gouveia, his bucket list sporting event is attending the World Cup finals to “see Portugal beat Spain.” Similarly, Jhonattan Vegas will also be thrilled to attend the World Cup finals and is looking forward to being at the next one.

Meanwhile, Thomas Detry has his sights set on watching the Professional Darts World Championship. Luckily for him, his wife has promised to get him tickets to watch the championship in December, and he’s eagerly looking forward to it.

Ad

“It’s going to be a tough task” - Rory McIlroy speaks on the upcoming Ryder Cup

During a press conference ahead of the Amgen Irish Open, Rory McIlroy was asked to share his thoughts on what it would be like to be on the winning team for the Ryder Cup this year. He acknowledged that winning won’t be an easy feat for Europe especially because they will not be playing on home soil.

Ad
“We know it's going to be a tough task. There's a reason why every Ryder Cup for the last 10 years has [gone] to the home team. So we know it's going to be very tough, but I honestly think we have 12 guys and the captain and the vices and everyone else involved, we've got all the ingredients,” Rory McIlroy said.
Ad
“We just need to put them in the oven, and hopefully it all works out for us,” he added.

The World No. 2 golfer shared that he’s excited for the opportunity and the challenge coming up at Bethpage Black. He also added that should Europe win the Ryder Cup this year, 2025 would officially be the “best year” of his career.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications