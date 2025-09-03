WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz sets one condition for Sergio Garcia to make their golf face-off fair

Sergio Garcia was at the US Open Tennis quarterfinals as Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka to proceed to the semifinals. After his match, Alcaraz revealed that he was set to play a round of golf with Garcia, however, on one condition.The Spanish professional tennis player was asked to share what he planned to do with his free time before his next match. He revealed that he had a “difficult” round of golf coming up against Garcia the next day.When asked how many strokes the 11-time PGA Tour winner needed to give him to make it a fair game, Carlos Alcaraz said,“We will discuss tomorrow, but he has to give me at least 10 to 15 strokes, it’s gonna be great… I’m not that good Sergio, come on!”Sergio Garcia, who was seated in the audience, nodded his head in agreement and laughed. Other spectators also laughed at the hilarious interaction.Watch the video here:Sergio Garcia is an avid tennis fan, not only as a spectator, but also as a player. He made his professional tennis debut in 2020 when he partnered with Amer Delic in a semi-professional doubles tournament at the H-E-B Pro Tennis Open in Austin, Texas.Unfortunately, Garcia and Delic lost their opening match in the tournament. As such, they did not proceed to the next round.Sergio Garcia withdraws from the Irish Open after Ryder Cup snubSergio Garcia did not make the European Ryder Cup team this year and as such, will not tee off at Bethpage Black on September 26. Upon learning that he did not make the team, the one-time major champion withdrew from the 2025 Amgen Irish Open because the news was tough for him.The 16-time DP World Tour winner opened up about getting the devastating call from Luke Donald, who told him that he was not selected as one of his captain's picks. He then decided to opt out of teeing off at The K Club because he didn't want to compete in the tournament if he wasn’t “fully engaged” in it.“The call with Luke was fine but not the call I wanted, obviously… I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough….” Garcia said.The one-time major champion shared that he was going to spend some time with his family as a way of recharging his &quot;batteries.&quot; He also plans to do several other things “outside of golf” to help him “reboot a bit.”Sergio Garcia has competed in 10 Ryder Cup tournaments since he first teed off in the biennial event in 1999. He last played in the competition in 2021, when Team Europe lost to Team US at 19 - 9.