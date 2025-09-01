US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (20) Jiri Lehecka

Date: September 2, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Alcaraz is a fierce competitor on the men's tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, Paris, Rome, Queen's Club, and Cincinnati, he also reached the finals of the Barcelona Open and Wimbledon Championships this year. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian dethroned him in London.

Alcaraz has continued his purple patch in New York by cruising past Mattia Bellucci and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard has yet to drop a set at the US Open so far.

Lehecka at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka has been constantly improving his game at the highest level. After a title-winning run in Brisbane, he reached the semifinals in Doha and secured a runner-up finish in Queen's Club. He also participated in the Cincinnati Open, but lost to Ben Shelton in the fourth round.

The Czech started his campaign in New York with hard-fought wins over Borna Coric and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the initial few rounds. He then outsmarted Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round, 7-6(4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Lehecka is through to the last eight in New York for the first time in his career.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Lehecka 2-1. He defeated the Czech most recently at the 2025 Queen's Club Championships in London.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1600 -1.5(-600) Under 30.5(+105) Jiri Lehecka +850 +1.5(+350) Over 30.5(-155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Alcaraz has been in complete command en route to the quarterfinals in New York. The Spaniard has made his opponents look ordinary in the last few rounds and will fancy his chances against Lehecka. His ability to control rallies and move effortlessly on the court has helped his cause so far.

On the other hand, Lehecka has been one of the most reliable performers this year. His powerful serve and calm demeanor have helped him achieve notable results so far. The Czech has a steady all-around game, but will need to think out of the box to stop Alcaraz in New York.

Alcaraz has only lost one match in the last four months on tour. Lehecka happens to be one of the few opponents who've beaten Alcaraz this year, but dealing with him at a Major will be an extremely tough ask. The Spaniard is most likely to continue his run in New York.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.

