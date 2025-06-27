WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott goes wild after draining impressive putt

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has shown that he has other talents besides football. During a recent game of golf, he drained an impressive putt that left even his opponents stunned.

Prescott competed in a heated nine-hole golf match against Good Good Golf. He was part of a three-man team which comprised his fellow Cowboys backup QB Will Grier and his brother Tad Prescott. At the tail end of the game, both teams were tied with a 5-under. Prescott then drained an impressive 65-foot putt to win the match with a birdie on the ninth hole.

After the impressive shot, the Dallas Cowboys QB celebrated by throwing his club in the air and pumping his fists. He also exchanged celebratory hugs and high-fives with his fellow teammates and other players on the Good Good Golf team.

Watch the video here:

Before his match with Good Good Golf, Dak Prescott also competed at the third edition of the annual G7 Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by Will Grier. He posted a picture slide from the tournament on Instagram, where he was captured smiling and posing with Grier and Cowboys QB Joe Milton while on the greens.

The Celebrity Golf Classic is a golf tournament that aims to raise funds to empower the next generation of athletes. In addition to Prescott, this year’s tournament featured notable sportspersons, including Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett. The tournament also raised a total of $180,000 for young athletes in the communty.

31-year-old Dak Prescott has played for the Dallas Cowboys since 2016. During his breakout year, he was named the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The three-time Pro Bowler was also the NFL passing touchdowns leader in 2023 and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2022.

When Dak Prescott surprised his fiancée with an adorable golf-themed proposal

Dak Prescott shows his love for golf in several ways, including his love life. Last year, he put together an elaborate golf-themed proposal for his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Jane, who also loves to play golf.

To pull off the proposal, Prescott took Jane to play a round of golf with a few of their close friends. He hid the ring in a fake golf ball, which Jane almost hit. However, he stopped her in time and got down on one knee to pop the question.

The Cowboys QB shared pictures of the heartwarming proposal on Instagram with the caption:

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane have two daughters together. They welcomed their first child in November 2023 and their second just last month.

