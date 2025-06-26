"Needs to be PRACTICING the sport that pays him" - NFL fans react as Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Will Grier link up for G7 Golf Classic

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era in 2025. The club has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and a new star wide receiver in George Pickens. As a result, expectations have been growing this offseason for the team to have a great campaign.

On June 26, the Cowboys official Instagram profile released a photo highlighting all of the QB's on the roster. The photo shows Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, and Will Grier posing for a picture on the golf course at the G7 Golf Classic event.

"QBs on the course ⛳️ @_4dak and @joemilton5 joined @willgrier7 at his @theg7classic Celebrity Golf Tournament!" the post said alongside the photo.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they loved the QB trio and that they had high expectations for the 2025 season.

"THE CHEMISTRY OF THIS YEAR'S TEAM SOME SPECIAL 🔥." one fan wrote.

"🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾." one fan wrote.

"Pleaseeeeeeeeeee bring us a champoinship!!!!" one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans highlighted their belief that the Cowboys QB's should be focusing on football.

"Uh Dak needs to be PRACTICING the sport that pays him 👀👀👀." one fan wrote.

"The film room would make more sense!" one fan wrote.

"Dak need to be practicing how to not choke in the playoffs." one fan wrote.

Will the Dallas Cowboys bounce back after difficult 2024 season?

The Cowboys had an injury filled 2024 season where the club and its stars did not perform anywhere near expectations. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs all missed time last year, something that unquestionably played a role in the Cowboys 7-10 record.

Looking to 2025, Dallas is hoping to return to the playoffs and play much more consistent football. By all accounts so far through the offseason, Dak Prescott is healthy and has been focusing on getting his game back to the elite level it was a few seasons ago.

Furthermore, with a new star wide receiver in George Pickens now with the franchise, there is also an expectation that the Cowboys offensive unit will be more balanced and less reliant on CeeDee Lamb to carry all of the load. Pickens is an elite receiver who should open up the field for Prescott and free up Lamb from the consistent defensive double teams that he has faced over the past few campaigns.

