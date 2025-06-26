Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares romantic pic with Cowboys QB month after giving birth to 2nd daughter

Dak Prescott went on vacation with his fiancée Sarah Jane and their two kids to celebrate their young daughter's one-month birthday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed his second daughter, Aurora Rayne, on May 22.
On Wednesday, Jane posted a romantic riverside picture with the NFL star and shared a heartfelt message for Prescott in the caption.
"I love this man so much," she wrote.
Sarah Jane wore a red and white top while Prescott posed shirtless in the picture. The pair has not revealed the location; however, last week, Jane posted a family picture on social media, giving a glimpse of their private charter ride for the trip.
Dak Prescott was carrying their eldest daughter, Margaret Jane, who dressed up in light-colored summer clothes while Jane wore a white and black top, pairing it with shorts. Meanwhile, Aurora Rayne was sleeping peacefully in a baby carrier.
Sarah Jane shared a sweet Father's Day message for Dak Prescott
On June 15, Sarah Jane shared a slew of pictures of Prescott with their daughters on Instagram. She penned a sweet message for him on Father's Day.
"Daddy and his girls 💞Not sure how we got so lucky, but Lord knows I am forever grateful 🙏 @_4dak Happy Father’s Day my love!" Jane wrote.
Prescott's fiancée posted a family picture in the first snap of the post. She also shared a few other snaps of their parenthood journey.
Prescott and Jane welcomed their first child in February 2024, and that year in October, he proposed to her on a golf course.
In December, the couple announced their second pregnancy, and last month, welcomed another baby girl.
With the 2025 NFL season slowly creeping closer, Prescott will be enjoying as much family time as possible before the preparations ramp up for the campaign. The Cowboys are looking to banish a disappointing season, one in which Prescott missed eight games through injury.
Watching their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, win the Super Bowl would have been rough for Dallas, and their fan base is expecting a reaction in 2025. Their Week 1 opponents, the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
