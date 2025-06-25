Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant ditches Dak Prescott from top 5 NFL QBs list

A former teammate doesn't think Dak Prescott deserves to be considered among the top five NFL quarterbacks. Dez Bryant, Prescott's teammate for two seasons, was asked in a video posted on TikTok by Sports Illustrated which quarterbacks are currently playing like the top five in the league. Prescott's name was not among the five mentioned by the former Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver.

Ad

Bryant named Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts before proceeding to add Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys for the 10th season next season. The star quarterback has had his highs and lows for Dallas. As a result, perceptions about his actual value as a top NFL quarterback continue to differ among fans, analysts and even other players.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Prescott can boost his reputation this season, and given how well the Cowboys have bolstered the supporting cast around him this offseason, he'll be in a good position to do so.

Ad

The Cowboys will hope that wide receiver George Pickens, whom the team acquired through trade to create a possibly lethal duo with CeeDee Lamb, and offensive lineman Tyler Booker, whom they selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, will play important roles in the offense.

With the right weapons and strategy, Prescott will try to prove to those who doubt that he is a top NFL quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comparing Dak Prescott's stats to some of the top NFL quarterbacks

Dak Prescott often puts up respectable numbers in the NFL, but he is frequently under fire due to his dismal 2-5 playoff record and failure to guide the Cowboys to a Super Bowl appearance. Let's see how he compares to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in a few categories.

Ad

Since being selected in the 2017 NFL draft, Mahomes has arguably been the league's best quarterback, recording 89 victories and 23 losses during the regular season. In addition, he has three Super Bowls to show for his 12 wins and just three losses in the playoffs.

Mahomes has completed more than 66% of his passes for 38,168 yards, 291 touchdowns and 84 interceptions in eight seasons. This is better than Prescott's nine-year pass completion percentage of 66.7% for 33,398 yards, 227 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jackson has amassed 21,812 yards, 176 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with a 64.5% pass completion rate since 2018. The star Ravens quarterback has also excelled with his feet, logging 1,108 rushes for 6,813 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Prescott has completed 67.1% of his throws for 26,105 yards, 179 touchdowns and 71 interceptions since Jackson joined the league. In that time, Prescott's passing statistics appear to be better than Jackson's. But Jackson's 74-29 regular-season record is better than Prescott's 54-36 record since 2018. Prescott needs to do better in the playoffs — Jackson's postseason record is 3-5, while Prescott's is 2-5.

Allen and Prescott are also quite comparable in terms of winning and statistics. Since 2018, the Bills' star has completed 63.6% of his throws for 29,794 yards, 220 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He is 7-6 in the playoffs and 76-35 in the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.