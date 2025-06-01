WATCH: Fan’s request draws hilarious reaction from Scottie Scheffler’s caddie at Memorial Tournament

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is in contention at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Ahead of the final round, he headed to the range to practice some shots. A fan who saw him made a hilarious request, and it prompted an equally hilarious response from his caddie, Ted Scott.
Scheffler has won 15 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including prestigious events such as the Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational. A three-time major champ, he won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024, and the PGA Championship in 2025. He is now attempting to defend his title in the 2025 Memorial Tournament, which concludes on Sunday, June 1.
In a video posted on X by the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler was practicing his shots while Ted Scott was beside him. They both burst out laughing when a fan asked the World No. 1 to “save those shots for tomorrow.” Laughing, Scott replied:
“Don’t be fooled, kid, plenty more where that came from. It’s good advice for most hackers like me and you. Maybe not you, but me.
Watch the video here:
After that, Scottie Scheffler flushed it again, delivering another solid shot. Ted Scott then smiled in the direction of the fan and shrugged.
Ted Scott has been Scheffler’s caddie since 2021. He was on the golf bag when the World No. 1 snagged notable victories such as his 2024 Olympic gold medal and two Masters Tournament titles.
Notably, the Ridgewood-born golfer has had a spectacular performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament so far. On moving day, he shot a bogey-free round with four birdies on the back nine, which he delivered in sets of two.
Scottie Scheffler carded 4-under in round three, which brought his total score to 8-under 208 and placed him in the solo lead. Ben Griffin is hot on his heels in second place, just one stroke behind.
Scottie Scheffler says, “It would be nice” to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament
After his third round at Muirfield Village, Scottie Scheffler was asked to express his thoughts on being able to win again. He said (via ASAP Sports):
“Yeah, it would be nice, but at the end of the day, last year's tournament is last year's tournament, it doesn't matter going into this year. Got an opportunity tomorrow to have a good round and hopefully win the tournament, and I'll be focused on the first tee and just trying to get that ball in play and going from there.”
Scheffler also said that although the golf course is “challenging,” he was happy with how he played on day three. He admitted that he could’ve “gotten a little bit more out of the round,” but overall, doesn’t feel like he needs to change much to keep the momentum going.