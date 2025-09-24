WATCH: Fan yells ‘Rory McIlroy can’t do that’ after Bryson DeChambeau’s whopping 200mph drive at Ryder Cup prep

In less than three days, the 2025 Ryder Cup will kick off at Bethpage Black, and golf fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to the showdown. A fan cheered Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round ahead of the tournament, comparing him to his rival, Rory McIlroy.In a short clip shared on X by NUCLR Golf, DeChambeau was captured hitting a ball at 200 mph speed, which was met with cheers and applause from spectators. An excited fan from the audience also cheered the two-time major champion on, yelling:“Rory [McIlroy] can’t do that, Bryson!”Bryson DeChambeau didn’t respond to the fan. However, he could be seen smiling and shrugging his shoulders.Watch the video here:It is no news that DeChambeau and McIlroy have had a rivalry for a while and have often faced each other on the golf course. Furthermore, things have also gotten heightened between the two ahead of the showdown at Bethpage Black.During the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about how he plans to face Rory McIlroy during the Ryder Cup. In response, the former promised to “be chirping” in the latter's ear if they were to go up against each other on the course during the biennial tournament.Later on, during an interview with The Guardian, McIlroy was asked to share his thoughts about DeChambeau’s plan to chirp in his ear during the tournament. However, he brushed it off as an attention-seeking act from his rival.“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others,” McIlroy said.The Ryder Cup is set to kick off on Friday, September 26. Rory McIlroy is part of a 12-man team representing Europe, while Bryson DeChambeau will play for Team US.Bryson DeChambeau’s response to Rory McIlroy’s ‘attention’ commentsBryson DeChambeau soon responded to Rory McIlroy’s dig about being an attention seeker. The two-time major champion explained that he made his initial comment out of excitement, and said he was looking forward to having a good time on the course.“All I’m trying to do is inspire kids on YouTube, and we’ve amassed quite a big audience on YouTube. I’m continuing to focus on that train of thought. Whatever Rory says and whatnot — granted, I didn’t mean anything by it other than I’m excited,” DeChambeau said.“I hope we can have some good banter back and forth, and if not, if he wants to do what he’s doing, great, no problem. Crowd is going to be on our side. We’re going to have a fun time,” he added.Bryson DeChambeau acknowledged that while there’s always a certain level of rivalry among golfers, the rivalry between him and Rory McIlroy often appears “heightened.”The nine-time PGA Tour winner noted that despite it all, he always tries to do his best on the course, just like every other golfer. He also added that if the rivalry “helps the game of golf,” then so be it.