WATCH: Former Manchester United footballer tries his hand at golf and instantly embarrasses himself

Former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard visited a golf course on Wednesday and tried to play the sport, albeit with some difficulties.

Judging by the video posted on social media, Lingard has little or no experience of playing golf.

He was seen making swings that were too short and hitting the ball without properly placing the club-face.

Turns out that not all footballers are good at golf

The result was several air shots and several shanks. By all accounts, the shots he did manage to send forward were low in altitude and range.

However, in the midst of such a poor performance, Jesse Lingard's competitiveness could be seen.

At all times he was ashamed of not mastering the technique and trying to do better, even if he didn't really succeed.

Non-golfer athletes who can help Jesse Lingard with his golf

Jesse Lingard may not have a very developed game, but there is no doubt that it is a sport that is of great interest to non-golfer athletes.

There are numerous examples of athletes from other sports who not only play, but are (or have been) very good at the courses.

Stephen Curry at the 2023 American Century Championship (which he won, Image via Getty).

The most current example is Stephen Curry, who exhibits a zero-handicap. The NBA star recently won the American Century Championship, making an excellent impression there, even if it was surrounded by controversy.

Another famous non-golfer athlete is Michael Jordan, who had a 1.9-handicap (excellent). The renowned "23" may have lost a bit in his game, but the experience remains.

Former Atlanta Braves and New York Mets pitcher Tom Glavine can also give a tip or two (2-handicap). In the same case are fellow baseball pitcher Derek Lowe and former baseball catcher Brian McCan (both zero-handicap).

And if it's the case that he feels better among soccer players, Lingard can look to, among others, his compatriots Jamie Redknapp and Harry Kane, and Welshman Gareth Bale, all three of them with more than decent handicaps (4, 4 and 5, respectively).