WATCH: Hideki Matsuyama hits an excellent shot at the 2024 Memorial final round

Hideki Matsuyama is at Muirfield Village Golf Club playing the fourth round of the Memorial Tournament. The Japanese nearly pulled off the most spectacular play of the day, when he almost had an ace.

The play took place on par 3, 209-yard 8th hole. Matsuyama looked for the green with an iron shot of such quality that the ball landed about 10 feet from the flag and rolled directly into the hole. However, at the last moment, it hit the pin and deflected, coming up 3 feet 9 inches short of the hole.

The play was broadcast live on Golf Channel and the video clip was posted by the television network on its X (formerly Twitter) profile. The post has reached more than 14,000 views in an hour.

After almost getting an ace, Hideki Matsuyama made the putt and birdied the 8th hole. It was his second birdie of the round, as he had already had a similar result on hole five.

The Japanese golfer was playing the fourth round of the Memorial Tournament bogey-free until the 15th hole. He had made two more birdies on the 11th and 14th. With his bogey on the 15th, his tournament score is 2 under with three holes to play.

A look at Hideki Matsuyama's performance at the Memorial Tournament

Hideki Matsuyama started the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a score of 1 over 73 for the first round, with one birdie and two bogeys. In the second round, he carded six birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey to make the cut with a score of 1 under for 36 holes.

During the so-called 'moving day', Matsuyama carded a birdie, a bogey, and a double bogey to start the fourth round with a score of 1 over. His performance has kept him in or near the top 10s throughout the event.

The statistics show that Matsuyama has performed solidly in all areas of play. His more discrete results have been off the tee and in putting. However, he has positive numbers in all areas of the 'stroke gained' statistic.

The 2024 edition is the 11th for Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament. The Japanese won on his debut at Muirfield (2014) and has had two other Top 10s. He has missed the cut twice and was disqualified in 2022.

The 32-year-old has played 11 events during the 2024 season, has not missed a cut and has earned three Top 10s, including one win (Genesis Invitational). He also played in the first two majors of the season, finishing T38 at the Masters and T35 at the PGA Championship.

The Japanese has played for 10 seasons on the PGA Tour. His results include nine victories at this level, including the Masters in 2021.