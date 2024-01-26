Watch: Hideki Matsuyama makes first hole-in-one at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama added another feather to his well-accomplished accolades. The 31-year-old Japanese golfer made his first-ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

During the second round of the tournament on Thursday, January 25, Matsuyama shot a hole-in-one on the eighth hole of South Torrey Pines Golf Course. On this par 3, 165-yard hole, Matsuyama took a shot that went straight into the hole and he made an eagle.

The PGA Tour uploaded a video of the golfer's amazing shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"ACE FOR @HidekiOfficial He cards his first hole-in-one on TOUR @FarmersInsOpen."

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that it's the first hole-in-one on the South Course since 2020. Hideki Matsuyama made the cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open following two rounds. He settled in a tie for tenth place with a score of 7-under after R2.

Hideki Matsuyama's performance at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama had a smooth start to the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24. He shot 66 in the opening round.

Matsuyama teed off at the Torrey Pines North Golf Course in the first round on the tenth hole. He started with a birdie on the 11th hole, followed by another birdie on the 13th hole. He carded three birdies on the front nine and an eagle and a birdie on the back nine.

The Japanese made an eagle in the first round as well on the par-5 fifth hole. However, the eagle came in three shots on the 525-yard hole. In the second round on Thursday, he started with a bogey on the fourth hole. He made a birdie on the sixth hole and then a bogey on the seventh.

Matsuyama then shot an eagle on the eight-hole in one shot and then a birdie on the next. He shot two bogeys and one birdie on the back nine to settle for a score of one-under 71 and finished in a tie for tenth place with Tom Whitney, Joe Highsmith, Sami Valimaki, Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy, Charley Hoffman, Xander Schauffele, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Patrick Rodgers, and S.H. Kim.

Following the second round of the tournament, Stephan Jaeger topped the leaderboard with a score of under 18. He shot an 8-under par 64 round to register a one-stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard.

The third round of the tournament will take place on Friday, January 26. Golfers will tee off at 12:20 p.m. ET on the South Course, with Alejandra Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, and Chris Gotterup teeing off on the first hole and Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, and Taylor Pendrith starting on the tenth hole.

Matsuyama will tee off with Maverick McNealy and Mackenzie Hughes on the first tee hole at 1:40 p.m. ET. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will have its finale on Saturday, January 27.