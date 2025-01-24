WATCH: Hideki Matsuyama's ball goes with the wind at the Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama is currently in action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He is placed at T65 in the ongoing Round 2 with a score of 1 under.
Matsuyama recently fell victim to the high winds at Torrey Pines. The Japanese golfer prepared himself to tee off when the ball moved a bit due to the formidable winds. Round 2 was suspended on Thursday (January 23) due to the high winds but has since resumed.
The PGA Tour took to X to share the amusing video, writing:
"The wind in San Diego is no joke. Torrey Pines North currently has the fifth-highest single round scoring average on record!"
Matsuyama became the first winner of the 2025 season after securing a victory at the Sentry in Hawaii in early January. He appeared in the Sony Open next where he placed T16.
Which golfers is Hideki Matsuyama competing against at the Famers Insurance Open?
Despite some shocking withdrawals, Hideki Matsuyama will encounter some of the toughest golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025. Notable golfers like Si Woo Kim, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala among others have teed off on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the field:
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Jackson Koivun
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Ludvig Åberg
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Pierceson Coody
- Hayden Springer
- Wesley Bryan
- S.H. Kim
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Thomas Detry
- Taylor Dickson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Cavin McCall
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris