WATCH: Hideki Matsuyama's ball goes with the wind at the Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama is currently in action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He is placed at T65 in the ongoing Round 2 with a score of 1 under.

Matsuyama recently fell victim to the high winds at Torrey Pines. The Japanese golfer prepared himself to tee off when the ball moved a bit due to the formidable winds. Round 2 was suspended on Thursday (January 23) due to the high winds but has since resumed.

The PGA Tour took to X to share the amusing video, writing:

"The wind in San Diego is no joke. Torrey Pines North currently has the fifth-highest single round scoring average on record!"

Matsuyama became the first winner of the 2025 season after securing a victory at the Sentry in Hawaii in early January. He appeared in the Sony Open next where he placed T16.

Which golfers is Hideki Matsuyama competing against at the Famers Insurance Open?

Despite some shocking withdrawals, Hideki Matsuyama will encounter some of the toughest golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025. Notable golfers like Si Woo Kim, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala among others have teed off on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the field:

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Jackson Koivun

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Ludvig Åberg

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Pierceson Coody

Hayden Springer

Wesley Bryan

S.H. Kim

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Cristobal Del Solar

Thomas Detry

Taylor Dickson

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Cavin McCall

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Nørgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

