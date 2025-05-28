WATCH: Jack Nicklaus fights back tears while paying tribute to his wife at the Memorial Tournament 2025

The 2025 Memorial Tournament honoree was named Barbara Nicklaus, wife of 18-time major championship winner Jack Nicklaus. In a moving video, Jack was captured getting emotional as he paid tribute to his wife.
With 73 PGA Tour titles, Jack has the third-most PGA Tour wins of all time. The golf legend was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974 and was named recipient of the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Jack’s wife, Barbara, who is fondly referred to as The First Lady of Golf, has been a key figure in her husband’s career and the community of golf as a whole.
In a video clip posted on Instagram by GolfonCBS, Jim Nantz asked Jack Nicklaus to announce this year’s Memorial Tournament honoree. Moved by emotions, Jack held his chest and began to fight back tears as he poured out appreciation for his wife’s contributions to the game.
In Jack Nicklaus' speech, he noted that the Memorial Tournament means a lot to his wife. He also pointed out that although most people tend to recognize him for his achievements, his wife “has been right there with everything that’s happened.” He also said:
“And the captains felt like for the 50th running of the memorial, it was fitting that Barbara be the honoree. I broke down and cried the other night, I’m crying again now.”
The 73-time PGA Tour winner further noted that his wife has been honored by several notable bodies, including the USGA and the PGA of America. However, this is her first time being honored at Muirfield. Watch the video here:
Similarly, Barbara Nicklaus was also overwhelmed with emotions when she received the news. She said (via The Memorial Tournament):
“When the Captains Club gathered for their annual meeting and our longtime friend Charlie Mechem called in to relay the news, I was overcome with emotion and, honestly, speechless. The Memorial Tournament has held such a special place in our family’s life.”
Barbara also expressed appreciation for being able to support her husband through the years. She admitted that it had been nothing short of wonderful to watch Jack’s dream “become a reality.”
List of Jack Nicklaus’ wife’s awards and honors over the years
Jack Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara, was the inaugural recipient of the PGA of America First Lady of Golf in 1998. She also received the Governor’s Medal of Freedom in 2022.
Here’s a look at all the recognitions the golf legend’s wife has amassed over the years:
- 1990: PGA TOUR Ambassador of Golf Award
- 1995-96: Captain of Muirfield Village Golf Club
- 1998: PGA of America First Lady of Golf (inaugural recipient)
- 2000: Winnie Palmer Award, presented by the Met Golf Writers Association (inaugural recipient)
- 2007: African American Golfers Hall of Fame Humanitarian Award
- 2015: USGA Bob Jones Award
- 2019: PGA of America Distinguished Service Award
- 2021: Florida Women’s Hall of Fame
- 2022: Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest honor in the State of Florida
- 2025: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Honoree