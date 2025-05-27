PGA Tour shares memories from the ‘Jack Nicklaus’ place’ ft. John Daly and Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour recently dug into its treasure trove of memories featuring Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, John Daly, etc. at different editions of the Memorial Tournament. The league shared some memories from the Jack Nicklaus hosted tournament on their Instagram page on Tuesday (May 27).
The carousel post was headlined by a close-up shot of a young Woods wearing a red sweater. The iconic golfer holds the record of winning the Memorial Tournament the most number of times with five titles to his name - three of them secured consecutively. He has won in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012.
The post saw Woods celebrating one of his victories as well as being engrossed in a conversation with John Daly on the field. Along with the 15-time Major champion, many other former winners of the Memorial Tournament such as Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Tom Watson were also present in the nostalgic post. A young Adam Scott also made an appearance playing with a golf ball along with a tournament merch cap bearing mutliple signatures.
The post further featured golf legend and host Jack Nicklaus throughout the years - of him giving autographs to fans, shaking hands with Ernie Els and presenting him with a trophy. The PGA Tour had a beautiful caption for the memory lane saying:
"Memories at Jack's Place."
The Memorial Tournament is among the three player-hosted Signature events on the PGA Tour along with the Genesis Open hosted by Woods and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will arrive at Muirfield this week as the defending champion. He will tee off with Sepp Straka at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday (May 29). The event will take place at its usual home of Muirfield Village Golf Club.
List of winners of the Memorial Tournament ft. Tiger Woods
Roger Maltbie was the first-ever winner of the Memorial Tournament in 1976. Jack Nicklaus won the event the following year and has two titles to his name at his self-hosted tournament.
Here's taking a look at the past winners of the Signature event:
- 2024 Scottie Scheffler
- 2023 Viktor Hovland
- 2022 Billy Horschel
- 2021 Patrick Cantlay
- 2020 Jon Rahm
- 2019 Patrick Cantlay
- 2018 Bryson DeChambeau
- 2017 Jason Dufner
- 2016 William McGirt
- 2015 David Lingmerth
- 2014 Hideki Matsuyama
- 2013 Matt Kuchar
- 2012 Tiger Woods
- 2011 Steve Stricker
- 2010 Justin Rose
- 2009 Tiger Woods
- 2008 Kenny Perry
- 2007 K.J. Choi
- 2006 Carl Pettersson
- 2005 Bart Bryant
- 2004 Ernie Els
- 2003 Kenny Perry
- 2002 Jim Furyk
- 2001 Tiger Woods
- 2000 Tiger Woods
- 1999 Tiger Woods
- 1998 Fred Couples
- 1997 Vijay Singh
- 1996 Tom Watson
- 1995 Greg Norman
- 1994 Tom Lehman
- 1993 Paul Azinger
- 1992 David Edwards
- 1991 Kenny Perry
- 1990 Greg Norman
- 1989 Bob Tway
- 1988 Curtis Strange
- 1987 Don Pooley
- 1986 Hal Sutton
- 1985 Hale Irwin
- 1984 Jack Nicklaus
- 1983 Hale Irwin
- 1982 Ray Floyd
- 1981 Keith Fergus
- 1980 David Graham
- 1979 Tom Watson
- 1978 Jim Simons
- 1977 Jack Nicklaus
- 1976 Roger Maltbie