PGA Tour shares memories from the ‘Jack Nicklaus’ place’ ft. John Daly and Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour recently dug into its treasure trove of memories featuring Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, John Daly, etc. at different editions of the Memorial Tournament. The league shared some memories from the Jack Nicklaus hosted tournament on their Instagram page on Tuesday (May 27).

Ad

The carousel post was headlined by a close-up shot of a young Woods wearing a red sweater. The iconic golfer holds the record of winning the Memorial Tournament the most number of times with five titles to his name - three of them secured consecutively. He has won in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012.

The post saw Woods celebrating one of his victories as well as being engrossed in a conversation with John Daly on the field. Along with the 15-time Major champion, many other former winners of the Memorial Tournament such as Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Tom Watson were also present in the nostalgic post. A young Adam Scott also made an appearance playing with a golf ball along with a tournament merch cap bearing mutliple signatures.

Ad

Trending

The post further featured golf legend and host Jack Nicklaus throughout the years - of him giving autographs to fans, shaking hands with Ernie Els and presenting him with a trophy. The PGA Tour had a beautiful caption for the memory lane saying:

"Memories at Jack's Place."

Ad

The Memorial Tournament is among the three player-hosted Signature events on the PGA Tour along with the Genesis Open hosted by Woods and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will arrive at Muirfield this week as the defending champion. He will tee off with Sepp Straka at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday (May 29). The event will take place at its usual home of Muirfield Village Golf Club.

List of winners of the Memorial Tournament ft. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at the 1999 Memorial Tournament (Source: Getty)

Roger Maltbie was the first-ever winner of the Memorial Tournament in 1976. Jack Nicklaus won the event the following year and has two titles to his name at his self-hosted tournament.

Ad

Here's taking a look at the past winners of the Signature event:

2024 Scottie Scheffler

2023 Viktor Hovland

2022 Billy Horschel

2021 Patrick Cantlay

2020 Jon Rahm

2019 Patrick Cantlay

2018 Bryson DeChambeau

2017 Jason Dufner

2016 William McGirt

2015 David Lingmerth

2014 Hideki Matsuyama

2013 Matt Kuchar

2012 Tiger Woods

2011 Steve Stricker

2010 Justin Rose

2009 Tiger Woods

2008 Kenny Perry

2007 K.J. Choi

2006 Carl Pettersson

2005 Bart Bryant

2004 Ernie Els

2003 Kenny Perry

2002 Jim Furyk

2001 Tiger Woods

2000 Tiger Woods

1999 Tiger Woods

1998 Fred Couples

1997 Vijay Singh

1996 Tom Watson

1995 Greg Norman

1994 Tom Lehman

1993 Paul Azinger

1992 David Edwards

1991 Kenny Perry

1990 Greg Norman

1989 Bob Tway

1988 Curtis Strange

1987 Don Pooley

1986 Hal Sutton

1985 Hale Irwin

1984 Jack Nicklaus

1983 Hale Irwin

1982 Ray Floyd

1981 Keith Fergus

1980 David Graham

1979 Tom Watson

1978 Jim Simons

1977 Jack Nicklaus

1976 Roger Maltbie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More