WATCH: Lucas Glover stuns the crowd with an Ace on the 17th at Hero World Challenge

Lucas Glover is not in one of the top positions at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. However, on Friday, December 1, he pulled off one of the most spectacular plays of the second round and the tournament so far.

Glover hit an ace on the 17th hole of the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas with such good fortune that it was recorded by the broadcaster of the event. The video of the play was posted by the PGA Tour on social networks and reached more than 157,000 views in less than three hours (only on X, formerly Twitter).

The 17th hole is 168 yards and par 3. Glover chose one of his irons to hit his shot. The execution was of such quality that the ball landed on the green, less than a foot short of the hole.

The shot had a lot of technical merit. Lucas Glover gave the ball the proper rotation, so it barely bounced and went straight in. So much so, that the ball left its mark on the green before entering the hole.

Lucas Glover was extremely happy with his shot. It was the fifth ace of his PGA Tour career. His most recent hole-in-one came at the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship.

Lucas Glover finished the 2022-2023 season as the PGA Tour leader in Proximity to Hole, a statistic that measures a player's effectiveness in getting the ball close to the hole when looking for the green. Glover managed to place his balls within 32 feet, seven inches of the hole, on average.

How the Hero World Challenge has gone for Lucas Glover

Initially, Lucas Glover was not scheduled to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge. His entry into the tournament came after the withdrawal of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Glover performed well in the first round of the Hero World Challenge. His biggest challenge came on the 9th hole, where he had to take a penalty shot and then missed a 16-foot putt for bogey. His balance of the round was five birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey.

On Friday, the 44-year-old maintained a similar performance. He again got into trouble on the 9th and had to take a penalty shot. This time, he was even worse, as he missed a 15-foot putt for double bogey and ended up making only triple bogey.

Fortunately for him, he managed to recover some of the lost ground with the eagle he made with his ace on the 17th hole. His overall performance for the round was one eagle, three birdies, one bogey, and one triple bogey.

This performance places him in T11, with a score of 2-under 142. He is tied with Max Homa, seven strokes behind the leaders Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.