Watch: Max Homa hops in the ‘seal’ to play the John Deere Classic ‘staple’ digger putter

The 2025 John Deere Classic kicks off on Thursday, July 3, and Max Homa is looking to claim his first win of the season. Ahead of the tournament, he hopped on the iconic John Deere digger putter at TPC Deere Run and used it to play.

Ad

In 2019, John Deere and sports equipment company PING created an enormous half-excavator, half-putter. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Max Homa was captured using the giant digger putter to make a putt. The video was captioned,

“A John Deere Classic staple— the digger putter. Thanks to Max Homa for hopping in the seat to roll a few!”

After Homa rolled the giant ball into the hole, he hilariously joked that he might make the digger putter his new putter.

Ad

Trending

“It’s the longest putt I’ve made this whole year. Maybe this is my new putter. It seems like the setup is the cheat code of this thing…”

Ad

Max Homa is set to tee off at TPC Deere Run at 1:40 p.m. from the 10th hole. He is paired with Jake Knapp and Rickie Fowler in group 19.

Homa’s appearance at the 2025 John Deere Classic will mark his 17th PGA tour start of the season. So far, he has had one top-25 finish, which was a T12 finish at the Masters Tournament in Augusta.

Max Homa says he “respects” Collin Morikawa for being there for him during his difficult moments

This season has been particularly rough for Max Homa, who has not won a PGA Tour tournament since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He has missed the cut in seven tournaments this year, with his most recent being the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Ad

During a press conference ahead of the John Deere Classic, Homa was asked if he talks about the state of his game with other golfers. He said that he has talked to a few people, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. (via ASAP Sports):

“Collin Morikawa, too. [He] just talks to me all the time. On his off weeks he'll check in on me, how it's going. He did it all last week. So I have the utmost respect for him. I owe him a ton just giving his time and the fact that he really cares. So that has been really helpful.”

Ad

Max Homa mentioned Justin Thomas as part of his support system, saying he’s the “greatest friend” he could ever ask for. He then praised Jason Day for his wealth of knowledge and for being there to talk to him through his difficult moments.

Homa also feels lucky to have his wife by his side at all times. However, he admitted that it’s “nice” to talk about his golf challenges with other players because they understand the game and can relate to his struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More