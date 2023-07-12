Watch: Paulina Gretzky shares video of Dustin Johnson’s perfect backflip amid the raging PGA Tour-PIF Senate hearing

Dustin Johnson was on vacation with his wife Paulina Gretzky while the rest of the golf world was focused on the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. His wife posted a few photos from their trip on her Instagram account. She shared a short video of the golfer's flawless backflip.

Johnson is taking a break before the Open Championship begins next week at Royal Liverpool. He last competed at the LIV Golf London event and finished at fifth place.

The Senate hearing was held on Tuesday, July 11, and was chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal, who asked PGA Tour officials not to proceed and to reconsider the merger, while Republicans led by Senator Ron Johnson supported the merger.

The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were all absent from the meeting. Senators are still looking for witnesses before reaching a decision. Blumenthal voiced modest displeasure with the incomplete hearing. In his final statement, he said:

"We need to learn more. We're going to ask the other potential witnesses who we invited to actually come to share their perspective and information. … The more we know, the more we can support the values and freedoms that we have espoused here today."

He added:

"It shouldn’t be about the money, the disruption, the uneconomic offers. I recognize you can’t say you're going to walk away, but I hope you bargain hard. We will continue this inquiry. Uncovering more of the facts is in the national interest and part of our obligation."

The experts believe that Saudi Arabia has been investing in US Sports to flex influence and gain economic opportunities, following its involvement in the 9/11 terrorist attack and allegedly involved in the murder Killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"That backflip is almost as good as Jay Monahan's!"- Fans react to Dustin Johnson's backflip

Paula Gretzky posted several photos on her Instagram feed while on vacation with friends and husband Dustin Johnson.

"While twitter was having a meltdown watching a Senate hearing, DJ was being DJ. What a man!"

Fans swarmed into the comments section to mockingly declare that Johnson's backflip was as perfect as Jay Monahan's choice to combine with LIV Golf, despite condemning it for almost a year.

"That backflip is almost as good as Jay Monahan's!"

"This guy looks like hes HATING the decisions he's made in life!"

"Rushing to come back to the pga tour"

Dustin Johnson will next play at the 2023 Open Championship. He plays on the LIV Golf series. However, the Saudi circuit's next event will take place from August 4 to August 6 at Greenbrier at The Old White.

