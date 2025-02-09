WATCH: Rasmus Hojgaard saves birdie from the fence at the WM Phoenix Open

Rasmus Hojgaard nailed an unbelievable birdie at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He is currently playing in the final round at the Stadium Course in TPC Scottsdale.
Playing on the par-4 fifth hole, Hojgaard's hit almost sent the ball out of the park. However, thankfully, it bounced a couple of times in the desert before landing a few feet away from the fence.
Although he now had a direct path to the greens, Hojgaard still had a minimal hitting space and several distractions around, including a line of trees partially blocking his vision. But the Danish star hit an exceptional shot that landed the ball 61 feet away from the hole. He then putted the ball beautifully as it rolled down the cup.
PGA Tour shared this insane birdie from Rasmus Hojgaard on their social media channels on Sunday.
At the time of writing, the 23-year-old is placed in T10 with a total score of 13-under. Thomas Detry is currently leading the standings at the WM Phoenix Open.
Who was Rasmus Hojgaard paired with in Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open?
Rasmus Hojgaard was one of the leaders going into the final day. He was paired alongside other leaderboard toppers Thomas Detry and Daniel Berger. The trio was a part of Hole 1 and teed off at 12:42 pm ET. They were the final pairing in the Hole 1 category to tee off.
Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open:
Hole 1
- 10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
- 11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
- 11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
- 11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
Hole 2
- 10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
- 10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
- 10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
- 11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
- 11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
- 11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
- 11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
- 12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
- 12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer