WATCH: Rasmus Hojgaard saves birdie from the fence at the WM Phoenix Open

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 09, 2025 23:11 GMT
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rasmus Hojgaard at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Rasmus Hojgaard nailed an unbelievable birdie at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He is currently playing in the final round at the Stadium Course in TPC Scottsdale.

Playing on the par-4 fifth hole, Hojgaard's hit almost sent the ball out of the park. However, thankfully, it bounced a couple of times in the desert before landing a few feet away from the fence.

Although he now had a direct path to the greens, Hojgaard still had a minimal hitting space and several distractions around, including a line of trees partially blocking his vision. But the Danish star hit an exceptional shot that landed the ball 61 feet away from the hole. He then putted the ball beautifully as it rolled down the cup.

also-read-trending Trending

PGA Tour shared this insane birdie from Rasmus Hojgaard on their social media channels on Sunday.

At the time of writing, the 23-year-old is placed in T10 with a total score of 13-under. Thomas Detry is currently leading the standings at the WM Phoenix Open.

Who was Rasmus Hojgaard paired with in Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open?

Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Source: Getty)
Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Rasmus Hojgaard was one of the leaders going into the final day. He was paired alongside other leaderboard toppers Thomas Detry and Daniel Berger. The trio was a part of Hole 1 and teed off at 12:42 pm ET. They were the final pairing in the Hole 1 category to tee off.

Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1

  • 10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
  • 10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
  • 10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
  • 11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
  • 11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
  • 11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
  • 12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Hole 2

  • 10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
  • 10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
  • 10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
  • 11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
  • 11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
  • 11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
  • 11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
  • 11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
  • 11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
  • 12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
  • 12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
  • 12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
  • 12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी