WATCH: Rasmus Hojgaard saves birdie from the fence at the WM Phoenix Open

Rasmus Hojgaard nailed an unbelievable birdie at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He is currently playing in the final round at the Stadium Course in TPC Scottsdale.

Playing on the par-4 fifth hole, Hojgaard's hit almost sent the ball out of the park. However, thankfully, it bounced a couple of times in the desert before landing a few feet away from the fence.

Although he now had a direct path to the greens, Hojgaard still had a minimal hitting space and several distractions around, including a line of trees partially blocking his vision. But the Danish star hit an exceptional shot that landed the ball 61 feet away from the hole. He then putted the ball beautifully as it rolled down the cup.

Trending

PGA Tour shared this insane birdie from Rasmus Hojgaard on their social media channels on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, the 23-year-old is placed in T10 with a total score of 13-under. Thomas Detry is currently leading the standings at the WM Phoenix Open.

Who was Rasmus Hojgaard paired with in Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open?

Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Rasmus Hojgaard was one of the leaders going into the final day. He was paired alongside other leaderboard toppers Thomas Detry and Daniel Berger. The trio was a part of Hole 1 and teed off at 12:42 pm ET. They were the final pairing in the Hole 1 category to tee off.

Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1

10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Hole 2

10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners

11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback