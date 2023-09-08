Watch: Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel has pros talk on swings at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel were seen discussing the latter's swing during the first round of the Horizon Irish Open.

Horschel and McIlroy are paired together, alongside Adrian Meronk, for the first two rounds of the Irish Open. All three were tied for 27th place after shooting 3-under 69.

During their first day at K Club, both Horschel and McIlroy were captured having a conversation about Horschel's swing. The Northern Irishman emulated Horschel's swing and asked if it gave him a bigger turn compared to his usual swing.

The 35-year-old American agreed to McIlroy's assessment and further explained:

"So it makes you feel like you've made a bigger turn. Yeah, you're still this is forming there. But this is opening more. So you need this open so it can turn and open that way. Because like this, you just get stuck, so my left arm goes that way to try and get, you know, a bigger turn."

Both players had a mixed first round, as they holed many birdies but also ended up making several bogeys. While McIlroy's first round consisted of five birdies and two bogeys, Horschel made seven birdies but ended up sinking four holes for a bogey.

When will Bill Horschel resume playing at the Irish Open?

The second round of the Horizon Irish Open will begin at 2:30 am ET (7:30 am local time). Billy Horschel, who is paired with Rory McIlroy and Adrian Meronk, will start the second round of the Irish Open from the tenth tee on Friday, September 8 at 9:30 am ET (1:30 pm local time).

