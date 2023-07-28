“I don’t think it’s a member-run organization” - Billy Horschel dubs PGA Tour a ‘member-input organization’ amid talks on Jay Monahan’s memo

Billy Horschel has called the PGA Tour a 'member-input tour' and not a member-run organization. His comments came after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo earlier this week after his return to the office.

Bill Horschel is currently in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 2023 3M Open. He carded a 5-under 66 in the opening round on Thursday to conclude that day at T9.

Monahan released a memo on Wednesday that talked about important things, such as bringing in a 'Player Benefit Program' for the golfers who declined hefty offers from LIV Golf. He also stated that the PGA Tour wouldn't support the USGA and R&A's ball rollback proposal.

At the post-round interview of the 3M Open on Thursday, Horschel shared his thoughts on Jay Monahan's released memo. He said he was happy to see Monahan back and that he had done a great job during his tenure as commissioner.

He said:

"I know he cares a lot about the players, he cares a lot about this tour and sometimes that can get lost, people can forget about that. At the end of the day he wants to do what's best for the players and the Tour. And that's what he's related to me since he's come back."

At the end of the day, being more transparent is what we all would like out here. Understand that they always can't be transparent to the fullest effect because there's just things you can't, you know, tell us right away."

The 36-year-old golfer said that while he was hurt by how things unfolded in recent months, he acknowledged that it was a positive step for Monahan to be more transparent.

He continued:

"So kudos to Jay and to the PGA Tour for taking a step forward and trying to be more transparent going forward. Like I said, that's what they've mentioned to us and that's what they want to do. Obviously they want to get our input because at the end of the day we are part of the Tour."

"I don't think it's a member-run organization, I've said that many times. I think it's a member-input tour, but we're a part of the Tour and they want to make sure that our voices are heard as well.”

When will Billy Horschel tee off for the second round of the 2023 3M Open?

Billy Horschel during the first round of the 3M Open

Billy Horschel is paired with Nick Hardy and Tom Hoge for the second round of the 2023 3M Open. The trio will tee off for the second round on Friday, July 28 at 1:43 pm ET.

While Horschel is currently at T9 after a 5-under 66, Hardy shot one better than him to conclude the first day at T6. Tom Hoge carded a 3-under 68 to end the first round at T23.

Lee Hodges fired an 8-under 63 in the opening round to take a single-stroke lead. Brandt Snedeker, Tyler Duncan, Hideki Matsuyama, and Kevin Streelman were tied for second place.