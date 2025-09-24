WATCH: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and other European legends honor Seve Ballesteros and recall away Ryder Cup triumphs

After what seemed like an endless wait, the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is finally here. Ahead of the tournament, European golfers took a walk down memory lane looking back on each away Ryder Cup win and honoring the legendary Seve Ballesteros for his contributions to the game.Three days before the showdown at Bethpage Black, Team Europe shared an inspiring video on Instagram. The video opened up with the legendary Tony Jacklin saying that only 37 European players have ever “experienced the euphoria of an away win.”Sir Nick Faldo also echoed the same thoughts, saying that winning an away Ryder Cup was an “impossible dream” for a long while. However, a resilient Jacklin said that although it was hard, the European team dominated on away soil because “Seve [Ballesteros] was the key.”Tony Jacklin reflected on how the Europeans first won an away tournament in 1987. He heartwarmingly recalled how the momentous win turned things around for the team.Now, the Europeans are seeking to win on away soil for the fifth time, and Rory McIlroy, who made an appearance in the video, said the upcoming tournament is a chance to make history once more.&quot;It’s one chance into the lion’s den to come out as legends,” McIlroy said.Justin Rose, Luke Donald, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance, and other legendary golfers also echoed the same thoughts, saying,“It’s our time. Our place.”Watch the inspiring video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Ryder Cup will begin on Friday, September 26, at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York. Luke Donald is set to captain the European team for the second time in a row, having led the team to victory in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club.On the other hand, Team US will be captained by Keegan Bradley. The lineup of players competing for the US include talented golfers such as World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau.Looking back at each time Team Europe has won an Away Ryder CupTeam Europe has won the Ryder Cup on away soil four times in the past. They first made history with their 1987 win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. That year, the Europeans, captained by Tony Jacklin, dominated the US 15 - 13.In 1995, the Europeans also lifted the Ryder Cup trophy at Oak Hill Country Club, New York, marking their second away win. Led by Bernard Gallacher, they won the tournament 14.5 - 13.5.Team Europe won the biennial tournament on away soil for the third time in 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan. They dominated in all but one of their sessions and secured the victory with a large margin of 18.5 - 9.5.In 2012, history repeated itself yet again at Medinah Country Club, Illinois, with Team Europe winning the tournament by a close call of 14.5 - 13.5.