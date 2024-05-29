WATCH: Rory McIlroy presented the first ball by acrobatic skydivers at RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open has begun in epic style, with the first ball being delivered to Rory McIlroy via skydivers. It was an epic ceremony that showcased Canada's appreciation for the sport and their excitement for the game.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Canadian skydivers dropped down with red mist and the country's flag flying (and represented on their parachutes as well). They landed and began getting the ball into the right hands, singing the Canadian national anthem at the same time.

McIlroy said when he met the divers:

"Nice to see you. That was very impressive coming down there."

McIlroy then jested with the skydivers that they'd brought him the wrong brand of golf ball. After their intense journey to bring him the ball in the first place, that one was going to have to do. He then took the celebratory "first to play" swing, blasting that ball with his driver. The Northern Irishman finished the ceremony by taking a picture with the divers.

Rory McIlroy is currently the betting favorite at this tournament. Scottie Scheffler isn't in the field, and McIlroy is the only player with triple-digit odds. That doesn't guarantee a win, but the oddsmakers certainly feel good about his chances.

This is the final year that the venue will host the tournament. The RBC Canadian Open is moving away from Hamilton Golf & Country Club after 2024. From 2025 on, TPC Toronto, which was recently renovated, will host.

Hamilton Golf & Country Club certainly put on a memorable occasion for the final year. The tournament, with a field filled with talent, should deliver on that front as well.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's biggest competition for RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win the RBC Canadian Open. This comes after a victory at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry at his side and a follow-up solo win at the Wells Fargo Championship. He also placed in the top 12 at the PGA Championship.

Is Rory McIlroy going to win the RBC Canadian Open?

So the 35-year-old is in good form and is also the top-ranked player in the field for the RBC Canadian Open. Thus, he has the best odds and it's not particularly close. He's +330 to win it. The next-closest competitor is Tommy Fleetwood at +1800, as per CBS Sports.

However, several sleepers and dark horses could challenge him. He also has to contend with others with good odds:

Sahith Theegala +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Adam Scott +3000

Rory McIlroy might have the highest pedigree and the best odds of winning among all players this weekend, but he is far from a shoo-in. Cameron Young, Alex Noren, and others could all easily win.