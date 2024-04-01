WATCH: Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith congratulates Shelby Jaeger after husband Stephan’s first PGA Tour win

Scottie Scheffler, the favorite to win the Texas Children's Houston Open, narrowly missed out on winning another PGA Tour title as his pal Stephan Jaeger emerged victorious in the highly competitive tournament.

Before the final day, Scottie Scheffler was most likely to secure the win. He was in contention with Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry, David Skinns and Taylor Moore for the title but Stephan's final-day performance bagged him the trophy. Had Scheffler won, he'd have become the first person to win three consecutive victories on the PGA tour.

Scottie Scheffler at Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Trailing by two shots, Scheffler faced a crucial moment with a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th, settling for a birdie. Despite missing a 12 feet for birdie on the 17th hole, he remained in the competition after Jaegar missed a 7-foot putt on the reachable par-4 17th. His last chance was a 5-foot putt, which he missed too.

Soon after the tournament, a heartwarming moment was captured between Scotties Scheffler's wife Meredith and Stephan Jaeger's wife Shelby as the former congratulated the latter. While greeting Shelby, Meredith said:

"So happy for you. I was cheering as I was watching him. I am so happy for y'all. So, I was like, we're talking, I was so impressed when he was composed the whole time."

Shelby thanked Meredith and praised Scottie while calling him "amazing."

During the conversation, Meredith also greeted Shelby son's Harrison. While pointing towards Shelby, Jaeger told Harrison, "She has a baby in her belly."

It's Stephan Jaeger's first PGA tour victory at the Houston Open. Paired with Scottie for the last 36 holes, Stephan emerged victorious on Sunday, securing his first invitation to the Masters.

Who's Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith?

Scottie Scheffler, currently the world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings, has showcased his talent and abilities in recent years and his wife Meredith Scheffler has been a strong support system.

Scottie and Meredith married in December 2020. They met during their first year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. They were friends and eventually started dating.

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith at The Masters - Preview Day 3 (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Meredith is the director of Behind Every Door, a non-profit organization that provides sports, educational and artistic programs to youth in disadvantaged neighborhoods across Dallas. She also juggles the role of event manager. She's a golf fan and enjoys it as much as his husband.

Meredith, 27, was born and raised in Texas, USA. She graduated from the University of Texas A&M in 2018 with majors in Communication and Business. She holds the role of co-founder, vice president and event planner in the company With Purpose College Station which helps those suffering from childhood cancer.

Currently, Scottie and Meredith are expecting their first child. The due date is reportedly in April.