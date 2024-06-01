Tiger Woods' annual Tiger Jam event is known to be one of his biggest charity events, having raised over $22 million since its inception. One of the highlights of the event is Tiger’s Poker Night, where some of the top stars in the world come together to enjoy a night of fun and raise money for charity.

This time, the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas served as the venue, and professional poker player Maria Ho served as the event's host. The Poker Night was presented by the World Poker Tour, and stars like Phil Hellmuth and Phil Ivey attended the event.

Tiger Woods, too, enjoyed himself at the Poker Night, which was the second out of the three events planned for the Tiger Jam.

Earlier during the event, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa held a clinic where they practiced their golf swings and spoke about their experience playing golf. This is the 21st year that Tiger Jam is taking place, and it is currently sponsored by the likes of DraftKings and Coca-Cola.

The event is run by the TGR Foundation, whose main goal is to help underprivileged children receive education.

All about the TGR Foundation established by Tiger Woods

The TGR Foundation was set up in 1996 by Tiger Woods to 'provide access to education and opportunities that help students discover their passions, develop foundational skills, and prepare for their futures,' according to TGRFoundation.org.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods spoke about the goal of the TGR Foundation:

“When I was a kid, my parents instilled a core principle in my life: Try to make an impact in one person’s life, every day. At TGR Foundation, we are doing just that, making a meaningful impact on the lives of youth one day at a time.”

Along with the TGR Foundation, Woods also has his own golf course design company, TGR Design. Through his company, Woods has designed courses like El Cardonal at Diamante, Payne's Valley and the Hay at Pebble Beach.

Woods is currently designing the Trout National, the Reserve alongside MLB star Mike Trout. The course will be completed by 2025, with the 15 time major champion visiting the location recently. In an Instagram post, Woods wrote:

"It was great to be back out at Trout National - The Reserve last week. Construction is progressing quickly, and the course looks incredible. Don’t worry @MikeTrout, we’ve got everything under control while you’re in season. Can’t wait until we tee it up."

Woods' 2024 season has seen him play only 3 tournaments so far. After withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational at the beginning of the year, he played in the Masters and the PGA Championship. He is expected to play at the US Open next, which is the third major of the year.