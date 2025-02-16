WATCH: Tiger Woods reveals his favorite golf courses, Augusta National doesn't top the list

Tiger Woods did a blind ranking challenge as a promotional segment with Will Lowery for TGL. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, recently posted the hilarious video on its social media page.

The blind ranking challenge is a popular TikTok trend where users have to rank different things without knowing what the next option is. The No. 1 rank is awarded to the item that users feel is their favorite or most preferred.

Woods' challenge video started with him saying:

"I could just say '1' to every one or '5' to every one."

Lowery asked Woods to rank his top 5 favorite golf courses. He first gave the golf legend the option of the iconic St. Andrews. The golfer seemed to freeze on spot as he thought hard about this option, so much so that Lowery had to urge him to answer faster.

Unable to choose without knowing all the options, Woods asked Lowery:

"Can you get them all in order so I can then re-arrange them? I don't know what's coming up! Cause if you say 'Pebble (Beach)', that could be a 5."

When told he couldn't, Woods funnily warned that he would just randomly assign ranks to courses. Lowery laughed telling him that he couldn't "cheat" and finally the ace golfer prepared himself to take on the blind ranking challenge.

When presented with the options, he ranked the courses chronologically with the exception of the last two ranks. Woods surprisingly did not rank the home of golf, Augusta National as his top favorite and instead awarded it to Pinehurst No. 2.

His top 5 golf courses were:

Pinehurst No.2 Pebble Beach Bethpage Black Augusta National St. Andrews

Tiger Woods grinned saying "easy" as Lowery caught on to what he was doing. The latter even dismissed the rankings as "garbage" but chose to move on to the next list of favorites which were golf movies.

When given the first option of 'Caddyshack', Woods put it on 5 assuming it was the best one. When corrected that '1' was in fact the best rank, he changed his answer assigning 'Caddyshack' to the first spot. He then ranked the rest of the options chronologically.

His top 5 favorite golf movies were:

Caddyshack Tin Cup Happy Gilmore Legend of Bagger Vance The Greatest Game Ever Played

Lowery hilariously called out Woods on his cheating.

Since fans will never know if Tiger Woods answered honestly or just tried to escape the pressure of blind ranking, they won't know what his top five favorite golf courses and golf movies actually are. But nevertheless, the video was certainly rib-tickling.

When will Tiger Woods return to TGL?

Tiger Woods at TGL (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods will make his first competitive appearance after his mother's demise at the TGL next week. His team Jupiter Links Golf Club is set to face New York Golf Club on Tuesday.

The last time Woods had played at TGL, his mother was in attendance. His team had triumphed over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf that day. Returning to the SoFi Center next week will certainly be an emotional moment for the golfer.

TGL is set for four matches next week as we inch closer to the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the event.

