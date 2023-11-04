Watch: Tiger Woods spotted at a golf course in Louisiana practicing with son Charlie

Tiger Woods was recently spotted with his son Charlie at a golf course in Louisiana. The father-son duo became fans' favourites after they made their debut at the PNC Championship in 2020. They often make the headlines of the newspaper and were again spotted together practising golf.

Tiger Woods has been away from golf in the last few months owing to his recovery from ankle surgery. However, in the last two months, he was spotted playing with his son and the most recent was in Louisiana. A golf fan account, Twlegion, posted a video of Woods entering a golf course with his son for practice with the caption:

"Tiger Woods was walking the golf course in Louisiana this afternoon during a practice with son Charlie at the NB3 National Championships."

However, it's not the first time, the American golfer joined his son for practice. Earlier this year, at a junior tournament, Tiger served as a caddie for Charlie. The duo will probably come together to compete at the 2023 PNC Championship next month.

Earlier in September, Charlie won in the 14-15 age division of the Last Chance Regional, where his father served as the caddie. After winning the tournament, Charlie thanked Tiger for his support. He said (via Golf Monthly):

“It's great, we just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me. You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it's not going to be given."

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods last competed at the Masters but withdrew after the third round following his ankle injury. He will probably return to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by Woods.

He is also likely to compete in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods. The duo have been competing in the tournament since 2020 and were once runner-up.

Last year, Tiger Woods was struggling with plantar fasciitis but still, he competed at the PNC Championship.

The 2023 edition of the PNC Championship will take place from December 14 to December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. In the last edition, Vijay Singh won the tournament, while playing alongside his son Qass Singh.

Here are the past results of the PNC Championship:

2022 - Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh

2021 - John Daly and his son John Daly II

2020 - Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas

2019 - Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer

2018 - Davis Love III and his son Dru Love

2017 - Angel Cabrera and his son Angel Cabrera Jr

2016 - David Duval and his stepson Nick Karavites

2015 - Lanny Wadkins and his son Tucker Wadkins

2014 - Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer

2013 - Stewart Cink and his son Connor Cink