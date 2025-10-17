  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Watch: Viktor Hovland dons traditional Indian attire as he arrives for DP World's Diwali Party

Watch: Viktor Hovland dons traditional Indian attire as he arrives for DP World's Diwali Party

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:48 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Viktor Hovland at DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Viktor Hovland is having the time of his life as he is in India for the first time in his professional career. Besides earning the ticket for the DP World India Championship weekend, the golfer was recently spotted in a new look.

Ad

DP World held a Diwali party to celebrate the Festival of Lights in India. It was a festive atmosphere that witnessed fans, officials and golfers engage in celebration. Apart from Ben Griffin, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland was also among the special guests of the Diwali Party.

As the Norwegian golfer arrived at the venue, he made sure to turn a lot of heads. Hovland was dressed up in traditional Indian attire. He was wearing an embroidered kurta pajama, topped with a marching jacket. As he walked down, he shared a few words with the reporters as well. Viktor Hovland's appearance was shared by the DP World Tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch this video of the golfer on X (previously Twitter):

"Viktor arrives at DP World’s Diwali Party 🇮🇳👋 #DPWIC"
Ad

Hovland has been a fan of Indian culture, and his latest attire reflects his longstanding admiration. In his own words, the golfer recently admitted how fond he is of Indian history and culture. While talking with the media, the golfer also revealed his liking for historical structures and ruins. In his statement, Viktor Hovland said (as quoted by the European Tour):

"I'm a very big fan of the Indian culture... it's just so vast and a lot of old history. I love seeing old ruins and temples, and... it's really, really cool. Even though I don't know enough about it, I definitely pique my interest... just being here and seeing a little glimpse of it is really interesting..."
Ad

Although Hovland admitted being a fan of the culture, he recently got caught up in a weird situation while traveling through the historical structures of India.

Viktor Hovland swears as he comes across traffic while going through the streets of India on a rickshaw

Yesterday, Hovland decided to take a trip outside the Delhi Golf Club. The golfer, accompanied by his bagman Shay Knight, visited the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. In one of his Instagram stories, the golfer shared a picture of the boundary wall and the market that's inside the fort.

Ad

What caught a lot of eyes was Viktor Hovland and Knight's cycle rickshaw ride. In a short clip shared by the pro on Instagram, the rickshaw could be seen driving through the busy street. As it almost hit a pedestrian, Hovland ended up swearing.

"F**k me"

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Hovland:

Screenshot from Hovland&#039;s Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovland
Screenshot from Hovland's Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovland

Apart from his tours, Hovland is performing well in the inaugural DP World India Championship. After two rounds of play in Delhi Golf Club, the golfer is currently tied for the 17th spot in the leaderboard with a 36-hole total of 6 under par.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications