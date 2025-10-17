Watch: Viktor Hovland dons traditional Indian attire as he arrives for DP World's Diwali Party

Viktor Hovland is having the time of his life as he is in India for the first time in his professional career. Besides earning the ticket for the DP World India Championship weekend, the golfer was recently spotted in a new look.DP World held a Diwali party to celebrate the Festival of Lights in India. It was a festive atmosphere that witnessed fans, officials and golfers engage in celebration. Apart from Ben Griffin, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland was also among the special guests of the Diwali Party.As the Norwegian golfer arrived at the venue, he made sure to turn a lot of heads. Hovland was dressed up in traditional Indian attire. He was wearing an embroidered kurta pajama, topped with a marching jacket. As he walked down, he shared a few words with the reporters as well. Viktor Hovland's appearance was shared by the DP World Tour.Watch this video of the golfer on X (previously Twitter):&quot;Viktor arrives at DP World’s Diwali Party 🇮🇳👋 #DPWIC&quot;Hovland has been a fan of Indian culture, and his latest attire reflects his longstanding admiration. In his own words, the golfer recently admitted how fond he is of Indian history and culture. While talking with the media, the golfer also revealed his liking for historical structures and ruins. In his statement, Viktor Hovland said (as quoted by the European Tour):&quot;I'm a very big fan of the Indian culture... it's just so vast and a lot of old history. I love seeing old ruins and temples, and... it's really, really cool. Even though I don't know enough about it, I definitely pique my interest... just being here and seeing a little glimpse of it is really interesting...&quot;Although Hovland admitted being a fan of the culture, he recently got caught up in a weird situation while traveling through the historical structures of India.Viktor Hovland swears as he comes across traffic while going through the streets of India on a rickshawYesterday, Hovland decided to take a trip outside the Delhi Golf Club. The golfer, accompanied by his bagman Shay Knight, visited the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. In one of his Instagram stories, the golfer shared a picture of the boundary wall and the market that's inside the fort.What caught a lot of eyes was Viktor Hovland and Knight's cycle rickshaw ride. In a short clip shared by the pro on Instagram, the rickshaw could be seen driving through the busy street. As it almost hit a pedestrian, Hovland ended up swearing.&quot;F**k me&quot;Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Hovland:Screenshot from Hovland's Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovlandApart from his tours, Hovland is performing well in the inaugural DP World India Championship. After two rounds of play in Delhi Golf Club, the golfer is currently tied for the 17th spot in the leaderboard with a 36-hole total of 6 under par.